Report: UFC Champ Henry Cejudo Undergoing Shoulder Surgery; Out 4-5 Months

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo will require shoulder surgery after tearing his subscapularis muscle during a June 8 fight against Marlon Moraes, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

He is expected to miss four to five months before he will be able to resume training, likely ruling him out for the remainder of 2019.

Cejudo told Helwani he suffered the shoulder injury during the first round of his showdown with Moraes at UFC 238 earlier this month. He had entered the fight with a sprained left ankle.

He wound up fighting through the pain and defeated Moraes via third-round TKO.

That victory not only improved the 32-year-old's UFC record to 15-2, but it also helped him capture the bantamweight title. According to Helwani, Cejudo is just the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold the belt for multiple weight classes concurrently.

After that fight, Cejudo declared himself the "greatest combat athlete" of all-time:

It will, however, be some time before he will have the opportunity to defend his belts.

The good news for Cejudo, per Helwani, is that he will not need an operation for his ankle injury. But he will spend some time on the shelf regardless as a result of the shoulder surgery.

Along with his UFC titles, Cejudo also has an Olympic gold medal in wrestling from the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, China.