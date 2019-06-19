Hawks Trade No. 44 Pick in 2019 NBA Draft to Heat for Future Pick and Cash

Joe Skipper/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks have traded their 44th overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft to the Miami Heat in exchange for a conditional 2024 second-round pick and cash considerations, the Hawks announced Wednesday.

The Hawks now own the Nos. 8, 10, 35 and 41 selections in this year's draft, while the Heat will pick 13th and 44th.

The Hawks were previously reported to be "aggressively exploring trade packaging the No. 8 and 10 picks to move up in the draft" by ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony on Tuesday. The New York Knicks declined Atlanta's offer for their No. 3 overall pick.

Instead, the Hawks executed a much less aggressive trade with Miami.

Prior to the Heat acquiring the No. 44 selection, the Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman highlighted the Heat retained $3.8 million to spend on a second-round pick, "with that available cash spending allotment otherwise to expire on June 30" when free agency begins.

"What might matter most is finding a prospect who can complement the next 'whale' that Riley airlifts in during free agency," Winderman wrote, "be it in 2020 or 2021, or perhaps even through a sign-and-trade transaction this summer."

The NBA draft is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and televised on ESPN. Plenty of movement can still happen between now and then.