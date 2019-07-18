Liverpool Preseason Summer Tour 2019: How to Watch and Stream Every Match

Associated Press

Liverpool begin their preparations for the new season with a series of friendly matches starting July 11.

The 2018-19 UEFA Champions League winners and Premier League runners-up will play seven matches before July is out against teams from around Europe, including three to be played at iconic venues in the United States as part of the club's American tour.

Every match will stream on B/R Live, with two select matches on the U.S. Tour being broadcast on TNT as well. Liverpool vs. Sevilla on July 21 will be free to stream. Find the full Liverpool summer friendly schedule below with direct links to stream every match.

Liverpool Preseason Summer Tour 2019: Schedule, How to Watch, Stream

July 11

Tranmere Rovers vs. Liverpool: 2:30 p.m. from Prenton Park, UK | Stream on B/R Live

July 14

Bradford City vs. Liverpool: 10 a.m. from Valley Parade, UK | Stream on B/R Live

July 19

Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund: 8 p.m. from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. This match will also be televised on TNT. | Stream on B/R Live

July 21

Liverpool vs. Sevilla: 6 p.m. from Fenway Park in Boston. | Stream FREE on B/R Live

July 24

Liverpool vs. Sporting CP: 8 p.m. from Yankee Stadium in New York. This match will also be televised on TNT. | Stream on B/R Live

July 28

Liverpool vs. Napoli: Noon from Murrayfield Stadium in Scotland | Stream on B/R Live

July 31

Liverpool vs. Lyon: 2 p.m. from Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland | Stream on B/R Live

Matches can be streamed on B/R Live through its online platform, mobile app and connected devices. Full replays of each match will also be available to watch on B/R Live, usually within the same day.