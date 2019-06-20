England vs. Sri Lanka: Odds, Live Stream for 2019 Cricket World Cup

Clive Mason/Getty Images

England will be the clear favourites for their next match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup when they take on Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds, on Friday, June 21.

The hosts have won four of their five matches so far and are widely expected to advance to the semi-final stage. Sri Lanka have won one of their five matches so far, with two losses and two no-results.

Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker.com) have handed England odds of 1-12 to win, compared to 7-1 for Sri Lanka. Sky Sports will broadcast the match, which starts at 10:30 a.m. BST.

England's lone loss so far came against Pakistan, and the tournament hosts have found their stride since, culminating in a dominant 150-run triumph over Afghanistan.

The hosts were excellent with both the bat and ball:

In Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, England have four players who have already crossed the 200-run mark in the tournament.

Roy didn't play against Afghanistan due to injury, but in James Vince, the team had a solid replacement ready. Journalist Jerome Doraisamy believes it highlights the team's incredible depth:

Sri Lanka are coming off an 87-run loss against Australia, the defending champions who have also won four of their first five outings.

They had no answer for Aaron Finch:

Star batsman Angelo Mathews has fallen well short of the expectations so far, and his dreadful form entering a mach against arguably the best team in the tournament is a major worry for Sri Lanka:

The Lions could spring a surprise should he find his form again and the bowlers step up. Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga lead the way with four wickets apiece for them, while England have seven players who have taken four or more wickets so far.

Prediction: England cruise to another easy win