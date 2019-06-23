Ranking Every NFL Team's Backup QB Situation

0 of 32

If you're smart, you've purchased insurance for your most valuable items, such as your home and car. And in the NFL world, most teams view their quarterback as their most valuable item.

Problem is, not all NFL quarterback insurance policies were created equal, and some teams are much better insured than others at the sport's most important position.

With training camps set to begin next month, let's break down how all 32 NFL franchises stack up when it comes to their backup quarterback situations, taking a combination of potential, experience and past accomplishments into consideration.