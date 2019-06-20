2019 NBA Draft Selections: Tracking the Full List of Picks and Results

The NBA offseason will officially begin Thursday night when the 2019 NBA draft kicks off from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN will air all 60 picks in the first and second rounds, and every selection can be seen in the graphic above, which will be updated throughout the night.

There isn't expected to be much drama at the top of the draft with the New Orleans Pelicans expected to begin life after Anthony Davis in style by taking Duke's Zion Williamson first overall. It has long been anticipated that Ja Morant and RJ Barrett will be the next two picks to the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks, respectively, but there is plenty of mystery beyond that.

Bleacher Report has you covered on draft night as all 30 NBA teams get their first chance to make improvements ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.