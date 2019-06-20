Gold Cup 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions for Thursday Fixtures

EZEQUIEL BECERRA/Getty Images

The 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup will continue on Thursday with the second round of matches from Group B.

Nicaragua will kick proceedings off against Haiti at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, before Costa Rica take on Bermuda in the same venue.

Nicaragua vs. Haiti



Date: Thursday, June 20

Time: 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local, 12 a.m. BST Friday)

TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 1 (USA)

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), Fox Sports Go (USA)

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Nicaragua 9-2, Draw 14-5, Haiti 8-11

Prediction: Nicaragua 1-2 Haiti

Costa Rica vs. Bermuda

Date: Thursday, June 20

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. local, 2:30 a.m. BST Friday)

TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 1 (USA)

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), Fox Sports Go (USA)

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Costa Rica 1-16, Draw 14-1, Bermuda 60-1

Prediction: Costa Rica 5-0 Bermuda

Thursday Preview

Only the United States and Mexico are ranked higher than Costa Rica at the Gold Cup, so Los Ticos are among the favourites for the tournament.

They affirmed that status with a comfortable 4-0 win over Nicaragua in their opening match, with four different players got on the scoresheet:

Veterans Celso Borges and Bryan Ruiz, who have 122 caps each, played their part. The former netted Costa Rica's second, an emphatic effort from 20 yards, while the latter set up Allan Cruz with a neat backheel.

The pair are now 31 and 33, respectively, and their experience will prove invaluable to Los Ticos' efforts in the tournament.

Opponents Bermuda, ranked 174th in the world by FIFA, lost 2-1 to Haiti in their opening match.

Costa Rica have already shown they can be clinical in front of goal against a less-fancied team, so another one-sided scoreline seems likely.

Meanwhile, Nicaragua will look to bounce back from their defeat but will face a Haiti side feeling confident after their win over Bermuda.

Frantzdy Pierrot scored twice as Haiti came from behind:

The 24-year-old also netted against reigning Copa America champions Chile in a warm-up game ahead of the Gold Cup, so he's in strong goalscoring form.

Nicaragua have shipped nine goals in their last two matches, so Pierrot could be set to capitalise on their defensive struggles.

Haiti won this fixture 2-0 when the two sides met in the qualifying phase of the CONCACAF Nations League in November, and they have a good chance of coming out on top once again.