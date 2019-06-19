College World Series 2019: TV, Live-Stream Schedule and Game Times for Wednesday

Associated Press

Rain played havoc with Tuesday's schedule at the College World Series, and that means three games will be on tap Wednesday instead of one.

Texas Tech and Florida State were originally scheduled to play at 7 p.m., and that game remains on the schedule at the same time.

Prior to that game, Louisville and Auburn will complete their suspended match. The Cardinals are leading the Tigers 4-1 in the fifth inning and will resume at noon ET.

Top-seeded Vanderbilt will meet Mississippi State 65 minutes after the Louisville-Auburn game is completed.

Wednesday Schedule

Game 7: Louisville 4, Auburn 1 (Suspended game, 5th game), Noon, ET, ESPN

Game 8: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State, 65 minutes after conclusion of Louisville-Auburn game, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 9: Texas Tech vs. Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Games can be live-streamed on WatchESPN

Louisville vs. Auburn

The Cardinals jumped ahead on a home run by Tyler Fitzgerald in the first inning, and the Tigers tied it in the second inning on an RBI groundout.

Louisville took the lead in the fourth on a base hit, three walks and two errors. That gave the Cardinals three-run advantage before the rains arrived at TD Ameritrade Park, and the game was halted.

The weather forecast for Wednesday calls for cloudy skies but no rain. There could be further rain issues later in the week, though, per The Weather Channel.

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State

The Commodores (55-11) are the top seed in the tournament, and they have a pair of stars in Austin Martin and JJ Bleday.

The Bulldogs (52-13) rallied in the ninth to beat Auburn in their first CWS game, and they have shown the ability to come from behind five times in the NCAA tournament.

Mississippi State catcher Dustin Skelton has belted 10 home runs and has 55 RBI this season, while Justin Foscue has hammered 14 home runs and and driven in 60 runs.

Martin is hitting .411 this season and can ignite the Vanderbilt offense, while Bleday is a slugger who has belted 26 homers and has a slash line of .352/.467/.715.

Vanderbilt and Mississippi State met in the SEC tournament, and the Commodores picked up a 1-0 victory as Drake Fellows outdueled Ethan Small.

Texas Tech vs. Florida State

The Red Raiders (44-19) are going to try to stay alive in the CWS against a feisty Florida State team that is trying to win for head coach Mike Martin in his his 40th and final season.

Texas Tech has a couple of big-time sluggers in first baseman Cameron Warren and shortstop Josh Jung. The former has slugged 18 home runs and driven in 78 RBI this season, while the latter has launched 15 long balls and driven in 57 runs.

The Red Raiders have a couple of solid pitchers in right-handers Micah Dallas and Caleb Kilian. Dallas has a 7-1 record and a 3.60 earned-run average, while Kilian has an 8-3 mark and a 3.92 ERA.

Florida State is keyed by third baseman Drew Mendoza, who has hit 16 home runs and driven in 56 runs. Center fielder J.C. Flowers has added 13 home runs and 53 RBI, while left fielder Tim Becker has hit 13 home runs.

Right-handed starter CJ Van Eyk has a 10-4 record for the Seminoles and has a 3.81 ERA.

All stats courtesy of school websites.