Report: TJ Warren, No. 32 Pick in 2019 NBA Draft Traded to Pacers from Suns

The Indiana Pacers acquired TJ Warren and the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft from the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski noted the Pacers will send the Suns—who were looking to shed salary—cash in the deal. Warren had three years and $35 million remaining on the four-year, $50 million extension he signed in September 2017.

The Suns moving Warren had plenty of backdrop. First, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on June 17 that Warren, Josh Jackson and the team's No. 6 overall pick had been discussed "in several separate track packages."

That was followed up immediately by the Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin reporting that Warren, Jackson and the No. 6 selection were not available.

Ultimately, Warren, the Suns' 2014 No. 14 overall pick, was dealt.

On paper, Warren's value was aided by a 2018-19 campaign in which he was the team's second-leading scorer behind Devin Booker at 18 points per game. However, the 6'8", 215-pound forward's season ended on Jan. 22 with what was consistently described as right ankle soreness.

Injuries inhibited him in the 2015-2016 season, too, as he underwent a season-ending surgery for a fractured right foot in February. He played just 47 games that season and has never appeared in more than 66 games in a single season.

If healthy, the 25-year-old adds dependable scoring depth. Last season was Warren's career-best in three-point percentage (42.8), which adds another layer to his ability to help the Pacers in a supporting role as they eye an extended stay in the postseason.