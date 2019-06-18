Report: Lions' Matthew Stafford Played with Broken Back Injury Last Season

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford played through small fractures in his back during the 2018 NFL season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mike O'Hara, who works for the Lions' official site, first reported the news (h/t MLive.com's Kyle Meinke), saying Stafford had "broken bones in his back."

