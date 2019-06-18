Report: Lions' Matthew Stafford Played with Broken Back Injury Last Season

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2019

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 30: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford played through small fractures in his back during the 2018 NFL season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Mike O'Hara, who works for the Lions' official site, first reported the news (h/t MLive.com's Kyle Meinke), saying Stafford had "broken bones in his back."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

