Shaq on James Harden, Chris Paul: 'Me and Kobe Had Tension All the Time'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, UNITED STATES: Kobe Bryant (L) and Shaquille O'Neal of the Los Angeles Lakers talk during game four of the NBA Finals against the New Jersey Nets at the Continental Airlines Arena 12 June 2002 in East Rutherford, NJ. The Lakers, led by O'Neal, swept to their third straight National Basketball Association championship with a 113-107 victory over the Nets. AFP PHOTO/Matt CAMPBELL (Photo credit should read MATT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty Images)
MATT CAMPBELL/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Lakers teammates Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant were involved in one of the most notable feuds in NBA history, so after a high-ranking Houston Rockets source told ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon that "there's too much damn turmoil" going on within the organization, Shaq said a lack of respect is the biggest issue.

"Me and Kobe had tension all the time, but we respected each other," O'Neal said on First Take on Tuesday. "We respected each other so much that after we won our first championship, he was the first guy to jump in my arms. So you can have tension."

    

