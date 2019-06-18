Shaq on James Harden, Chris Paul: 'Me and Kobe Had Tension All the Time'

MATT CAMPBELL/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Lakers teammates Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant were involved in one of the most notable feuds in NBA history, so after a high-ranking Houston Rockets source told ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon that "there's too much damn turmoil" going on within the organization, Shaq said a lack of respect is the biggest issue.

"Me and Kobe had tension all the time, but we respected each other," O'Neal said on First Take on Tuesday. "We respected each other so much that after we won our first championship, he was the first guy to jump in my arms. So you can have tension."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.