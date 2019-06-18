Heat Rumors: Hassan Whiteside 'Intends' to Opt into Contract for 2019-20 Season

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside reportedly "intends to opt into the final season of his contract barring something completely unforeseen developing in the coming days," according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

That will add $27.1 million to Miami's books and put the team "about $4 million over the projected $132 million luxury tax threshold, factoring in Miami's first-round draft pick and forward Ryan Anderson's expected buyout," per that report.

That makes finding a way to move off some salary a priority for the Heat this summer, though it's hard to imagine the team being able to move Whiteside's contract without giving up serious assets.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.