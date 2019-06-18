Dwyane Wade Talks Supporting Son Zion's Participation at Miami Pride

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2019

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade looks across the court after the National Anthem before the final NBA basketball game of his career, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, against the Brooklyn Nets in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Dwyane Wade's son Zion attended the Miami Pride parade in April with his stepmother Gabrielle Union and his siblings, and the Miami Heat star spoke to Ramin Setoodeh of Variety about supporting his son.

"I don't really talk about it much because it's Zion's story to tell. I think as a family, we should support each other. That's our job," he said. "And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

