College World Series 2019: Bracket Predictions, Times for Wednesday's Schedule

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Florida State and Texas Tech will try to stave off elimination Wednesday at the College World Series.

Both the Seminoles and Red Raiders suffered losses to Michigan and they both beat Arkansas to put their records at 1-1 going into the elimination game.

Texas Tech lost its opening game at TD Ameritrade Park to Michigan, but rallied back Monday to eliminate Arkansas.

Florida State won its opener against the Razorbacks before it was shut out by Michigan Tuesday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Wednesday College World Series Information

Florida State vs. Texas Tech

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Prediction

Texas Tech over Florida State

The biggest difference between Wednesday's opponents in Omaha is their offensive production.

Texas Tech has put up eight runs over two games, while Florida State used one run to beat Arkansas and was blanked by Michigan.

In Monday's win over Arkansas, Texas Tech received hits from seven of the nine batters in their starting lineup, including a pair from Brian Klein and Braxton Fulford.

Texas Tech also got the most out of the middle of its order, as Josh Jung, Cameron Warren and Cody Masters drove in four of its runs.

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

In comparison, the Seminoles managed three hits against Michigan's Tommy Henry with two of them coming off the bat of leadoff hitter Mike Salvatore.

The lack of offensive production is a bit concerning for the Seminoles, who put up 25 runs in the regional against Georgia and 11 over two games in the super regional against LSU.

Texas Tech has been consistent at the plate throughout the postseason, as it has scored at least three runs in each of its eight games.

Jung, who was taken No. 8 in the 2019 MLB draft, and Warren have been the catalysts of the Red Raiders offense, and if they are able to connect with a few pitches early on, the Big 12 team will be in good shape.

When it comes to pitching, both teams will dig deeper in their rotations. Texas Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said Bryce Bonnin is slated to start, per Carlos Silva Jr. of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

The Seminoles will send Conor Grady to the mound, per Wayne McGahee of the Tallahassee Democrat.

Bonnin is 6-1 in 12 starts with an ERA of 4.42, while Grady is 9-5 in 24 appearances with a 3.64 ERA.

Both starters have to keep the opposing lineups off balance, but Grady's job appears to be a bit more difficult given the way Texas Tech has been hitting the ball.

The Red Raiders also have more momentum and confidence heading into Wednesday since they already survived one elimination game.

Although winning the College World Series from the losers bracket is far from an ideal way to win a championship, Oregon State proved it can be done a year ago, when it won three straight games to make the championship series.

Texas Tech, who went 0-2 last year in Omaha, will try to replicate that run, and that begins with keeping the bats hot.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from D1baseball.com and the programs' official websites.