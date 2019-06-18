June 23 Announced as 2nd Annual 'Go Hoop Day'

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Grab a basketball Sunday because June 23 has been deemed the second annual "Go Hoop Day."

The holiday, which was co-founded in 2018 by Game Seven Marketing owner Justin Leonard and Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul, will feature more than 40 events around the world as people are encouraged to play basketball and share their experience on social media.

The official "Go Hoop Day" website explains: "Basketball is more than a game, it is a belief. It is our teacher. Our motivator. It does not discriminate. It shows us how to deal with loss. And how to handle success. It helps us through tough times. And is part of some of our fondest memories. The game lets us dream. The game gives us hope. But most importantly, the game brings us together."

The event's press release noted there were more than 100 million social media impressions during last year's inaugural holiday.

Grab your Go Hoop Day merch

B/R

This year features sponsors such as Jordan Brand—which will host a three-on-three tournament and give away thousands of basketballs and shirts—Amazon, Beyond Meat, Bleacher Report and the National Basketball Players Association.

"Growing up, my family and I spent countless hours hooping on different courts throughout Winston-Salem. I've seen firsthand the impact basketball can have on fans, families and communities, so that's why Go Hoop Day means so much to me," Paul said. "It's exciting to think that in 50 years, people all around the world are going to be celebrating Go Hoop Day."

Paul is not the only NBA or WNBA player involved, as Allonzo Trier, Bruce Brown, Cappie Pondexter, Coby White, Collin Sexton, DeAndre Jordan, Devonte' Graham, Dwyane Wade, Emmanuel Mudiay, Enes Kanter, Jalen Brunson, Tamera "Ty" Young and Theo Pinson will participate by hosting clinics, showing up at local parks and gyms, and/or engaging through social media.

Paul himself will celebrate the holiday by hosting a clinic at the Crete Academy on the Nipsey Hussle Memorial Basketball Court in the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles.