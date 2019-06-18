6 Years Ago, Ray Allen's Clutch Three Saved the Heat in the NBA Finals

6 years ago, Ray Allen hit the most clutch shot in Miami Heat history. The Heat were down 3-2 to the Spurs in the NBA Finals, when Allen hit the game-tying 3 with 6 seconds left. Miami would force a Game 7 and go on to win back-to-back titles.

Watch the video above for more about this historic moment.


