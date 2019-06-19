Gold Cup 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, More for Wednesday Fixtures

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Mexico go in search of their second win at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday as they take on Canada, while Cuba face Martinique in Group A.

El Tri enjoyed a fine start to the tournament by hammering Cuba 7-0 in their opener and now take on a Canada team who enjoyed a 4-0 win over Martinique.

Cuba's game with Martinique sees the two teams meet for the first time at the Gold Cup. After opening with defeats both sides need a win to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar? Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Right Arrow Icon

Cuba vs. Martinique

Date: Wednesday, June 19

Time: 6 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. ET, 1 a.m. BST (Thursday)

TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Cuba 6-1, Draw 14-5, Martinique 1-2

Mexico vs. Canada

Date: Wednesday, June 19

Time: 8:30 p.m. local time, 10:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 a.m. BST (Thursday)

TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Mexico 1-4, Draw 9-2, Canada 11-1

Wednesday Preview

LA Galaxy winger Uriel Antuna made headlines for Mexico in their opening game. The 21-year-old was a late call-up to the squad after injury ruled Jorge Sanchez out but went on to bag a hat-trick and an assist:

Manager Tata Martino had some words of advice for the 21-year-old after the match, according to ESPN FC's Tom Marshall.

"I'd tell him to not to listen to too much, not to go on social networks, not watch programs [on TV] because we [in the national team] won't be the ones letting this go to his head. His performance was superb for someone who has just recently started [in the national team], it was a good night, that's all."

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez also bagged a brace, and Mexico's emphatic win means Martino has little reason to tinker with his team for the clash against Canada.

Marshall says El Tri are unlikely to make many changes for the game:

The match is likely to decide which team finishes top of Group A, and while Canada can take confidence into the fixture they will know Mexico represent a big step up from Martinique.

Canada manager John Herdman is well aware of the attacking threat Mexico possess and could opt for a conservative approach against El Tri, per Dylan Butler at MLSSoccer.com

"I think Mexico scores a minimum three goals every game. That's been the trend," he said. "There's a genuine reality check when you come up against a team that's so prolific. And we have to give that some real attention."

Canada will also need to take any chances that come their way if they are to make it two wins from their first two games but have an in-form forward in the shape of Jonathan David.

The Gent forward scored twice against Martinique to take his tally to five in six appearances for the national team.

Football writer James Nalton highlighted his talents:

Both teams have begun the tournament well, but Mexico look a cut above the rest of the teams in the group and have the attacking firepower to win comfortably.

The other Group A fixture sees Martinique and Cuba aiming to recover from heavy defeats when they meet on Wednesday.

Martinique have just six of their squad playing outside of their domestic league. Seattle Sounders midfielder Jordy Delem, Sporting Gijon defender Jean-Sylvain Babin and Tenerife left-back Samuel Camille are their most well-known players.

In attack the team will look to striker Kevin Parsemain to provide the goals. He was unfortunate not to net against Canada, according to Damian Calhoun at the Daily Breeze:

Cuba are back at the tournament after failing to qualify in 2017 and have reached the quarter-finals three times, most recently in 2015.

Luis Paradela, who plays his club football for Universidad SC in Guatemala, is one to watch for Raul Gonzelez Triana's team.

The 22-year-old has five goals in six appearances for the national side and will be hoping to make a name for himself at the Gold Cup.