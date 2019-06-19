Gold Cup 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, More for Wednesday Fixtures

Gold Cup 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, More for Wednesday FixturesJune 19, 2019
Mexico go in search of their second win at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday as they take on Canada, while Cuba face Martinique in Group A.
El Tri enjoyed a fine start to the tournament by hammering Cuba 7-0 in their opener and now take on a Canada team who enjoyed a 4-0 win over Martinique.
Cuba's game with Martinique sees the two teams meet for the first time at the Gold Cup. After opening with defeats both sides need a win to keep their hopes of qualification alive.
Cuba vs. Martinique
Date: Wednesday, June 19
Time: 6 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. ET, 1 a.m. BST (Thursday)
TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)
Live Stream: Fox Sports Go
Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Cuba 6-1, Draw 14-5, Martinique 1-2
Mexico vs. Canada
Date: Wednesday, June 19
Time: 8:30 p.m. local time, 10:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 a.m. BST (Thursday)
TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)
Live Stream: Fox Sports Go
Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Mexico 1-4, Draw 9-2, Canada 11-1
Wednesday Preview
LA Galaxy winger Uriel Antuna made headlines for Mexico in their opening game. The 21-year-old was a late call-up to the squad after injury ruled Jorge Sanchez out but went on to bag a hat-trick and an assist:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
21-year-old Uriel Antuna scored a HAT TRICK in only his 3rd international appearance for Mexico. What a way to kick off #GoldCup2019 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/T3K0gKgcZz
Manager Tata Martino had some words of advice for the 21-year-old after the match, according to ESPN FC's Tom Marshall.
"I'd tell him to not to listen to too much, not to go on social networks, not watch programs [on TV] because we [in the national team] won't be the ones letting this go to his head. His performance was superb for someone who has just recently started [in the national team], it was a good night, that's all."
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez also bagged a brace, and Mexico's emphatic win means Martino has little reason to tinker with his team for the clash against Canada.
Marshall says El Tri are unlikely to make many changes for the game:
Tom Marshall @mexicoworldcup
Update from Mexico training. Good news on the injury front. #eltrieng https://t.co/9FzNCJYdmC
The match is likely to decide which team finishes top of Group A, and while Canada can take confidence into the fixture they will know Mexico represent a big step up from Martinique.
Canada manager John Herdman is well aware of the attacking threat Mexico possess and could opt for a conservative approach against El Tri, per Dylan Butler at MLSSoccer.com
"I think Mexico scores a minimum three goals every game. That's been the trend," he said. "There's a genuine reality check when you come up against a team that's so prolific. And we have to give that some real attention."
Canada will also need to take any chances that come their way if they are to make it two wins from their first two games but have an in-form forward in the shape of Jonathan David.
The Gent forward scored twice against Martinique to take his tally to five in six appearances for the national team.
Football writer James Nalton highlighted his talents:
James Nalton @JDNalton
Here are some of Jonathan David's highlights from last season for Gent in Belgium, where he scored 14 goals in all comps. Video is by @NFA_07 https://t.co/YoaGocFM70
Both teams have begun the tournament well, but Mexico look a cut above the rest of the teams in the group and have the attacking firepower to win comfortably.
The other Group A fixture sees Martinique and Cuba aiming to recover from heavy defeats when they meet on Wednesday.
Martinique have just six of their squad playing outside of their domestic league. Seattle Sounders midfielder Jordy Delem, Sporting Gijon defender Jean-Sylvain Babin and Tenerife left-back Samuel Camille are their most well-known players.
In attack the team will look to striker Kevin Parsemain to provide the goals. He was unfortunate not to net against Canada, according to Damian Calhoun at the Daily Breeze:
Damian Calhoun @DamianCalhoun
Martinique's Kevin Parsemain has had a busy first half; unlucky in front of goal so far half: canada 1, Martinique 0 #GoldCup2019
Cuba are back at the tournament after failing to qualify in 2017 and have reached the quarter-finals three times, most recently in 2015.
Luis Paradela, who plays his club football for Universidad SC in Guatemala, is one to watch for Raul Gonzelez Triana's team.
The 22-year-old has five goals in six appearances for the national side and will be hoping to make a name for himself at the Gold Cup.
