Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers After Tuesday

Eoin Morgan helped England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs after bringing up the fastest 100 in Cricket World Cup history on Tuesday. Morgan's landmark century also featured an ODI-record 17 sixes in an innings as he eventually took 148 from just 71 balls.

This spectacular effort at Old Trafford in Manchester helped the hosts set Afghanistan a total of 398 to chase. It also put Morgan into the top six of the most prolific run-scorers at the ICC tournament so far.

He's on this list with several teammates, including Joe Root, who added 88 to keep pace with Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh.

Jofra Archer padded his statistics as he took three more wickets to reach double digits in the competition.

Tuesday Result

England (397-6) bt. Afghanistan (247-8) by 150 runs

Standings (Won, Lost, Net Run Rate, Points)

1. England: 4, 1, +1.862, 8

2. Australia: 4, 1, +0.812, 8

3. New Zealand: 3, 0, +2.163, 7

4. India: 3, 0, +1.029, 7

5. Bangladesh: 2, 2, -0.270, 5

6. Sri Lanka: 1, 2, -1.778, 4

7. West Indies: 1, 3, +0.272, 3

8. South Africa: 1, 3, -0.208, 3

9. Pakistan: 1, 3, -1.933, 3

10. Afghanistan: 0, 5, -2.089, 0

The top four qualify for the semi-finals.

Top Run-Scorers

1. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 384

2. Joe Root, England: 367

3. Aaron Finch, Australia: 343

4. Rohit Sharma, India: 319

5. David Warner, Australia: 281

6. Eoin Morgan, England: 249

7. Steve Smith, Australia: 243

8. Jonny Bairstow, England: 218

9. Jason Roy, England: 215

10. Jos Buttler, England: 187

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Mohammad Amir, Pakistan: 13

2. Mitchell Starc, Australia: 13

3. Jofra Archer, England: 12

4. Pat Cummins, Australia: 11

5. Mark Wood, England: 9

6. Mohammad Saifuddin, Bangladesh: 9

7. Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand: 8

8. Imran Tahir, South Africa: 8

9. Matt Henry, New Zealand: 7

10. Oshane Thomas, West Indies: 7

Morgan was the star of the day with some heavy hitting at the wicket:

Putting his achievements into context only made them more impressive:

It also helped to have Jonny Bairstow put up 90 from 99 balls. The 29-year-old tallied eight fours and three sixes before being caught and bowled by Gulbadin Naib.

Fortunately, Root was also on form as he smashed five fours on his way to 88. A Rahmat Shah catch after another Naib delivery saw Root depart, but the damage had been done.

Afghanistan hit consistently and set a good pace to match, or in some cases better, England's early run rate.

Things didn't start well when Archer saw off Noor Ali Zadran without the latter managing a single run. Fortunately, Naib put 37 on the board and Shah managed 46 before Bairstow made a smart catch off Adil Rashid's delivery.

Bairstow didn't follow suit when he dropped a pair of seemingly simple catches at slip. The second gaffe helped keep Hashmatullah Shahidi at the crease and en route to a quick 50.

Shahidi was finding the boundary well, soon totting up a quartet of fours and two sixes.

While he was standing strong, Rashid took two more wickets. His testing deliveries allowed Root to catch Asghar Afghan out, while Ben Stokes made the catch to see off Mohammad Nabi.

Shahidi finished on 76 from 100 before he was sent packing by Archer, who also helped see off Rashid Khan.

The Afghans faded late and ultimately couldn't get near the chase that Morgan, Bairstow and Root had set. Meanwhile, England impressed in all areas to top the standings and underline a case as the team to beat in this World Cup.