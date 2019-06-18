England Top 2019 Cricket World Cup Standings After Win vs. Afghanistan

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJune 18, 2019

England's captain Eoin Morgan walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket for 148 runs during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Afghanistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on June 18, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images)
DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

England moved to the top of the 2019 Cricket World Cup standings after beating Afghanistan by 150 runs on Tuesday at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Eoin Morgan was passed fit for the clash after a back problem and was the star man as the tournament hosts picked up their fourth win in five games.

The England captain hit a world-record 17 sixes, the most in an ODI innings, on his way to 148 off 71 balls to inspire his side to an emphatic win.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

