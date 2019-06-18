England Top 2019 Cricket World Cup Standings After Win vs. Afghanistan

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

England moved to the top of the 2019 Cricket World Cup standings after beating Afghanistan by 150 runs on Tuesday at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Eoin Morgan was passed fit for the clash after a back problem and was the star man as the tournament hosts picked up their fourth win in five games.

The England captain hit a world-record 17 sixes, the most in an ODI innings, on his way to 148 off 71 balls to inspire his side to an emphatic win.

