Every MLB Team's Big Offseason Regret That's Being Exposed in 2019

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

As the 2019 Major League Baseball season nears its halfway mark, what teams did right during the previous offseason is coming into focus.

So is what they did wrong.

That's where our focus was as we sought to highlight the biggest regrets teams should have about how they approached the most recent hot-stove season. In some cases, those involved specific players who were or weren't added in trades or free agency. In other cases, they involved more general blunders.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.

Stats accurate through Tuesday.