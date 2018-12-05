Top Trade Packages, Landing Spots for MLB Star Corey Kluber

0 of 7

There's a real chance that Corey Kluber could be traded during the next week's winter meetings in Las Vegas.

That's a sentence no one expected to hear a few months ago, but the Cleveland Indians are faced with "market constraints" and willing to listen on all their high-priced veterans, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.com.

Kluber, 32, is unquestionably one of the game's elite starting pitchers.

Over the past five seasons, he's gone 83-45 with a 2.85 ERA and 1.02 WHIP while averaging 246 strikeouts and 218 innings per year.

With three years and $52.5 million left on his contract—including his 2020 and 2021 club options—he's a bargain for teams not looking to make major financial commitments to any of the market's remaining free agents.

It comes as no surprise that there's been widespread interest in the two-time Cy Young winner.

Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe recently listed the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants as teams who have shown some level of interest. A report from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com added the New York Mets to the list of known suitors.



So what would it take for those seven teams to land the all-world starter?



We've cooked up a hypothetical trade proposal for each of them.