Gold Cup 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After Monday

Gold Cup 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After MondayJune 18, 2019
The focus shifted to Group C of the 2019 Gold Cup as the action continued with a pair of matches Monday.
El Salvador, which has reached the quarterfinals in three of the last four tournaments, opened the group against Curacao. Curacao is looking for its first Gold Cup win since 1969.
Back-to-back runner-up Jamaica meets another Gold Cup mainstay, Honduras, to bring Monday to a close.
Here's a look at how the night unfolded.
Monday Results
El Salvador def. Curacao, 1-0
Jamaica vs. Honduras, 9:30 p.m. ET
Tuesday Schedule
Panama vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
United States vs. Guyana, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)
Standings
Group C
1. El Salvador: 3 pts; +1 GD
2. Jamaica: 0 pts; 0 GD
3. Honduras: 0 pts; 0 GD
4. Curacao: 0 pts; -1 GD
Recap
El Salvador 1, Curacao 0
Nelson Bonilla scored in the first minute of first-half injury time, and that's all El Salvador needed to walk away with three points and a victory over Curacao.
Bonilla capitalized on a mistake by Curacao defender Cuco Martina. Martina's touch allowed the Bangkok United forward to have a clear scoring chance one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
El Salvador take the lead!!! With the last kick of the first half Nelson Bonilla put El Salvador on 🔝 https://t.co/gf2hVucWQu
Goal's Jon Arnold thought the goal was down to more than blind luck, though:
Jon Arnold @ArnoldcommaJon
Mistake there from Curacao, yes, but if Nelson Bonilla and the others don't put in the effort to get forward after the long ball forward, it doesn't matter. El Salvador up at the break thanks to the attacker's work. #GoldCup
Curacao only managed three shots overall and one shot on target. El Salvador finished with nine and five, respectively.
The outcome may have looked far different if Leandro Bacuna made better contact with this header from close range in the first half:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Bacuna heads it just wide! The opportunities for Curaçao keep on coming as the hunt for their first-ever Gold Cup goal continues. #GoldCup2019 https://t.co/nhwz2lBsaN
Otherwise, Curacao mustered little in the final third.
For the most part, it was a workmanlike win for El Salvador. Curacao was careful not to overextend itself too much in the attack, thus leaving major gaps for El Salvador to exploit. And facing off with defensive sides can be a tricky test, even for teams with a clear talent edge.
Considering his team's toughest matches in Group C are still to come, coach Carlos de los Cobos will want to see his players find another level when they return to the pitch Friday against Jamaica.
