Gold Cup 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After Monday

CHANDAN KHANNA/Getty Images

The focus shifted to Group C of the 2019 Gold Cup as the action continued with a pair of matches Monday.

El Salvador, which has reached the quarterfinals in three of the last four tournaments, opened the group against Curacao. Curacao is looking for its first Gold Cup win since 1969.

Back-to-back runner-up Jamaica meets another Gold Cup mainstay, Honduras, to bring Monday to a close.

Here's a look at how the night unfolded.

Monday Results

El Salvador def. Curacao, 1-0

Jamaica vs. Honduras, 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday Schedule

Panama vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

United States vs. Guyana, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)

Full Gold Cup schedule is available at the tournament's official site



Standings

Group C

1. El Salvador: 3 pts; +1 GD

2. Jamaica: 0 pts; 0 GD

3. Honduras: 0 pts; 0 GD

4. Curacao: 0 pts; -1 GD

Full group standings are available on the Gold Cup's official site

Recap

El Salvador 1, Curacao 0

Nelson Bonilla scored in the first minute of first-half injury time, and that's all El Salvador needed to walk away with three points and a victory over Curacao.

Bonilla capitalized on a mistake by Curacao defender Cuco Martina. Martina's touch allowed the Bangkok United forward to have a clear scoring chance one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Goal's Jon Arnold thought the goal was down to more than blind luck, though:

Curacao only managed three shots overall and one shot on target. El Salvador finished with nine and five, respectively.

The outcome may have looked far different if Leandro Bacuna made better contact with this header from close range in the first half:

Otherwise, Curacao mustered little in the final third.

For the most part, it was a workmanlike win for El Salvador. Curacao was careful not to overextend itself too much in the attack, thus leaving major gaps for El Salvador to exploit. And facing off with defensive sides can be a tricky test, even for teams with a clear talent edge.

Considering his team's toughest matches in Group C are still to come, coach Carlos de los Cobos will want to see his players find another level when they return to the pitch Friday against Jamaica.