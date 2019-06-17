Texas Family Pleads Guilty to Masters Ticket Scheme Conspiracy Charge; Owe $275K

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Four people reportedly pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud stemming from an FBI investigation into a Masters ticket scheme.

Roxanna Scott of Golfweek reported the news Monday, citing an announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s office. Stephen Michael Freeman agreed to three years in federal prison and to pay $157,493.70 in community restitution, while his parents, Steven Lee Freeman and Diane Freeman, as well as his sister, Christine Oliverson, entered guilty pleas as well.

All are subject to further sentencing from the court that will decide whether to accept or reject the plea deals that feature more than $275,000 in total of community restitution.

Scott cited prosecutors who detailed what the Texas family did to commit the fraud from 2013 through 2017.

They created false user accounts with the names and addresses of people who were unaware their identities were being used to purchase Masters tickets through the ticket application system. The family members also created fake driver's licenses, credit card statements and utility bills in an effort to further the scheme. They then resold the tickets they acquired for a "substantial profit."

The maximum penalty for the guilty pleas is 20 years in prison.