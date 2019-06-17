Todd Gurley's Trainer: Rams RB Has 'Arthritic Component to His Knee'

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The trainer for Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley confirmed the three-time Pro Bowler has an "arthritic component to his knee," confirming fears Gurley was dealing with a lingering knee issue.

Travelle Gaines explained the situation to CBS Sports' Dave Richard:

"Everybody knew when Todd came out of Georgia that there would be some kind of arthritic component to his knee, which is part of every surgery whether it's a shoulder, a knee, an ankle. He's now at the year-five mark, all we're doing is managing that. If we can pound him less in the offseason while keeping his weight down, working on his strength, working on his agility in short areas, that's going to give him a better chance to be healthy Weeks 14 through 17 when they really count."

