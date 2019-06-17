Benfica Deny Rumour of Joao Felix's 'Imminent' Transfer to Atletico Madrid

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2019

LISBON, PORTUGAL - MAY 18: Joao Felix of SL Benfica celebrates after scoring a goal during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and CD Santa Clara at Estadio da Luz on May 18, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)
Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Benfica have denied reports that Joao Felix is on the verge of a €120 million (£107 million) move to Atletico Madrid

Both Marca and the Telegraph's James Ducker have recently reported that the 19-year-old Felix's move to Atleti is effectively sealed after links with other top European clubs including Manchester City and Manchester United.

But the Portuguese champions have now issued a club statement (h/t BeIN Sports) denying the rumours:

"In view of the news published in these last hours, Benfica clarifies that it is false that any negotiation process is currently underway regarding a possible transfer of the player Joao Felix. The conditions for his negotiation are public and known, taking into account the termination clause defined in the amount of €120 million."

                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mbapp Debuts PSG x Jordan Collection at Venice Beach Pickup Game

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mbapp Debuts PSG x Jordan Collection at Venice Beach Pickup Game

    SoccerBible
    via SoccerBible

    Rebuilding Atlético Madrid 🤔

    Atletico Madrid logo
    Atletico Madrid

    Rebuilding Atlético Madrid 🤔

    Into the Calderon
    via Into the Calderon

    Man City Close to Sealing $56M Cancelo Transfer from Juventus

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City Close to Sealing $56M Cancelo Transfer from Juventus

    via Goal

    Freddy Adu at 30: 'I'm Not Ready to Give It Up'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Freddy Adu at 30: 'I'm Not Ready to Give It Up'

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com