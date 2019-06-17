Benfica Deny Rumour of Joao Felix's 'Imminent' Transfer to Atletico Madrid

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images
Benfica have denied reports that Joao Felix is on the verge of a €120 million (£107 million) move to Atletico Madrid.
Both Marca and the Telegraph's James Ducker have recently reported that the 19-year-old Felix's move to Atleti is effectively sealed after links with other top European clubs including Manchester City and Manchester United.
But the Portuguese champions have now issued a club statement (h/t BeIN Sports) denying the rumours:
"In view of the news published in these last hours, Benfica clarifies that it is false that any negotiation process is currently underway regarding a possible transfer of the player Joao Felix. The conditions for his negotiation are public and known, taking into account the termination clause defined in the amount of €120 million."
