Benfica Deny Rumour of Joao Felix's 'Imminent' Transfer to Atletico Madrid

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Benfica have denied reports that Joao Felix is on the verge of a €120 million (£107 million) move to Atletico Madrid.

Both Marca and the Telegraph's J

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.