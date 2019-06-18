Best Player Each MLB Buyer Can Add Before the 2019 Trade Deadline

0 of 21

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The July 31 MLB trade deadline is more than a month away. But with the amateur draft in the rearview and top free-agent hurlers Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel at long last signed, expect swaps to start happening soon.

With that in mind, let's examine the best player each buyer can realistically add, based on need and resources.

Some clubs are on the postseason bubble and will probably see how they fare over the next few weeks before deciding whether to buy or sell. We included them but left off these seemingly obvious sellers: the Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays.