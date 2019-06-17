LaVar Ball Says Lonzo Will Help Zion, Rips Lakers for Anthony Davis Trade

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

LaVar Ball made another appearance on ESPN's First Take on Monday. As always, it was a soundbite fest filled with comments that jumped from logical to ludicrous to hilarious with little rhyme or reason.

The most notable among them: LaVar believes in Lonzo Ball's partnership with Zion Williamson and thinks his son got out of Los Angeles at the perfect time.

"[Lonzo] will help Zion's game because Zion knows what he's about," Ball said. "Zo gonna give him the ball and make him better than what he is. On the fact he's young, he likes to run. Lonzo is gonna give him the ball early. He's gonna be ready to jump, catch lobs. He's going to have a great time of having fun because Lonzo is infectious like that. Being at that young age, they're going to get along because the core is so young."

The Pelicans plan to select Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday's draft. Ball became the Pelicans' point guard of the future over the weekend when they agreed to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, the No. 4 pick in Thursday's draft, two future first-round picks and pick swapping rights in 2023 and 2025.

If you hear LaVar tell it, the deal was part of his plan all along.

"These suckas, I'm playing chess, y'all playing checkers," Ball said. "The best way to get Lonzo out of L.A. was I said, 'You know what, I don't like New Orleans. Lonzo ain't going nowhere. He's the best in the world. LA Lakers ain't never gonna let him go.' First thing they do is exactly what I want them to do and let him go because it's raggedy over there.

"...The Lakers is all crashing down. Like I said before, they had to change the coach. They end up changing the coach. Even if Lonzo stayed there, he's not going to have a great feeling on the fact they didn't believe in him the first time. Don't come at him now talking about, 'Oh we're trying to win, we believe in you now.' You can't really believe that."

