USWNT in the World Cup, NBA Draft, College World Series, More to Watch This Week

Last week gave us champions in the NHL and NBA on back-to-back nights and a first-time major champion in golf just a couple days later. While there aren't titles directly to play for this week, there are critical games on the way to those trophies.

Must Watch: USWNT at the World Cup

The Group Stage of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup concludes this week, and even after two wins, the USWNT still needs a win or draw against a strong Sweden team in order to secure first place in Group F. Team USA will play in the last timeslot of the round on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET on FOX. The American squad has already clinched a spot in the Round of 16 thanks to a 3-0 win over Chile on Sunday afternoon in which Carli Lloyd scored twice.

A win by the Swedes would force the Americans to play a group winner to begin the knockout stage. After U.S. manager Jill Ellis made seven changes to her lineup for the team’s second match, keep an eye on who stays on the pitch and who comes back in for game three.

Here’s the rest of the schedule for the last batch of group matches, with four today, two each Tuesday and Wednesday, and four on Thursday. The four teams in each group will all play at the same times on their respective match days.

Watch This: NBA Draft

If you haven’t gotten the chance to breathe after the intense conclusion of the NBA Finals last Thursday night, you need to find a few minutes to do so because the NBA does not stop. The 2019 NBA Draft is this Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Before the draft even had a chance to take center stage, we got a Woj Bomb that transformed the entire landscape of the league.

The New Orleans Pelicans are certain to pick Duke superstar Zion Williamson first, with the Memphis Grizzlies likely to take Murray State guard Ja Morant second, while the New York Knicks should (it’s the Knicks, you never know) nab another Duke product, guard/forward R.J. Barrett, third. Then things will get FUN. New Orleans now has the fourth pick from the Los Angeles Lakers and can do a number of things with it, from trading it for later first-round picks to packaging it in a bigger deal for current players in the league.

The NBA draft is two rounds, with 30 selections in each round. Check out how the Anthony Davis trade affected Bleacher Report’s mock draft here. And good luck on draft night.

The World Is Watching: Continental Soccer Tournaments

1. U.S. Begins Gold Cup



The Gold Cup continues this week, with the USMNT beginning its run on Tuesday against Guyana (10 p.m. ET on FS1) from Allianz Field in St. Paul, Mn. The Americans are in need of a win to kickstart their form after disappointing performances in the lead-up to the tournament.

Every team in the competition is chasing Mexico, which is just routing everybody, including a 7-0 win over Cuba in its opening match.

In a matchup of American neighbors, El Tri returns to the pitch to face Canada in each team’s second match of the tournament Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. from Denver, Co. The American squad then plays next on Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio against Trinidad and Tobago (8 p.m. on FS1). Yes that Trinidad and Tobago, which knocked the U.S. out of qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



You can find the full Gold Cup group stage schedule and results here.



2. Copa America

Down in South America, the Copa America rolls into this week as well after a weekend of both expected and surprising results. Host nation Brazil handled Bolivia 3-0 to open the tournament, but then Lionel Messi’s Argentina squad began with a familiar flat 2-0 loss to James Rodriguez and Colombia.

Here are some of the top matches this week, with each available to watch on Telemundo and ESPN+ (all times Eastern):

Japan vs. Chile, Monday at 7 p.m.

Brazil vs. Venezuela, Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

Colombia vs. Qatar, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Argentina vs. Paraguay, Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Uruguay vs. Japan, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Ecuador vs. Chile, Friday at 7 p.m.

Bolivia vs. Venezuela, Saturday at 3 p.m.

Peru vs. Brazil, Saturday at 3 p.m.

Colombia vs. Paraguay, Sunday at 3 p.m.

Qatar vs. Argentina, Sunday at 3 p.m.

For the full schedule for the Copa America group stage, go here.

More To Watch This Week

1. College World Series

The 2019 College World Series began in Omaha as Michigan and Florida State won their opening games on Saturday and will play each other on Monday night (7 p.m. ET on ESPN). On Sunday, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State joined the winners’ bracket and will face off on Tuesday night (7 p.m. on ESPN).

Things start to get even more serious this week on the other side of the bracket with four teams facing elimination. Texas Tech and Arkansas will battle to keep their seasons alive Monday afternoon (2 p.m. on ESPN). The same scenario will take place the following day between Louisville and Auburn (2 p.m. on ESPN).

To keep up with all of the CWS games, scores, brackets, and schedules, go here.



2. MLB Rivalries Heating Up

Headlining baseball this week is a division showdown between small and big-market teams that recently had some spice added to it. The Tampa Bay Rays head to the Bronx to play the New York Yankees in a three-game set beginning Monday, just a few days after Rays outfielder Tommy Pham called out the MLB, its All-Star selection process, and ESPN for putting small-market teams at a promotional disadvantage even in the midst of a strong season. Tampa Bay has led the AL East for most of the season and currently is just half a game back of New York but hasn’t played a nationally televised game all year and only had one player among the league leaders in All-Star votes.

The Rays will have their chance to make a statement this week against the Yankees, who in the meantime just traded for Edwin Encarnacion, the AL home run leader, to add to an already potent lineup. Each game of the series will be televised locally or on MLB.TV.

Monday 7:05 p.m. – Yonny Chirinos (TB) vs. Masahiro Tanaka (NYY)

Tuesday 7:05 p.m. – Ryan Yarbrough (TB) vs. J.A. Happ (NYY)

Wednesday 1:05 p.m. – Blake Snell (TB) vs. CC Sabathia (NYY) in a matchup of two former Cy Young winners

Also this week, Chicago’s north and south-side rivals clash this week for a quick two-game series at Wrigley Field. The White Sox enter the matchup third in the American League Central, while the Cubs sit second in the National League Central. Tuesday’s pitching matchup features Ivan Nova for the Sox against Cole Hamels for the Cubs and begins at 8 p.m. on ESPN+. On Wednesday, AL All-Star candidate Lucas Giolito faces veteran Cubs starter Jon Lester (8:05 p.m. on MLB.TV).

What's on B/R Live This Week

1. World Armwrestling League



World Armwrestling League’s third main event of the season happens Thursday night live from Richmond, Va. in WAL 503 Supermatch Showdown. The card features five big matchups led by the main event of Michael Todd vs. Dave Chaffee for the Heavyweight title.

You can watch WAL 503 Richmond Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET right here on B/R Live.

2. Team USA Field Hockey

Your final chance to watch Team USA in FIH Women’s Pro League play this season is Saturday night against Germany. After a long trip to China for their match over the weekend, the young American team will look to close out its league campaign on a high note with a win in front of the home fans at the Spooky Nook complex in Lancaster, Pa.

Watch USA vs. Germany Saturday at 7 p.m. ET here on B/R Live.

Quick Catch Up

1. U.S. Open has a new champ

In what became a three-man race and then turned into a one-on-one match on the back nine at Pebble Beach, Gary Woodland won the 2019 U.S. Open with a 69 on Sunday that put him at -13 to close out the year’s third major. He held off Brooks Koepka by three shots, keeping the latter from his second major win in a row and third U.S. Open win in a row. The title is Woodland’s first ever major championship.

2. Father's Day on the Diamond

Major League Baseball on Father’s Day brought some fun and heartwarming moments from around the bigs all day long.

3. U-20 World Cup Champs

Ukraine claimed the U-20 FIFA World Cup championship on Saturday after defeating South Korea 3-1 in the final. South Korea scored just five minutes into the match, but Ukraine equalized thirty minutes later then added the winner and an insurance goal in the second half to claim the country’s first U-20 World Cup title.

