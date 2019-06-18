5 Blockbuster NBA Trades That Would Blow Up Draft Night

0 of 5

With the agreed-to trade of Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA draft has already switched teams.

What other top selections and players could be on the move?

While Davis was the top prize on the trade market, he could be far from the only big name to change teams. Players like Bradley Beal, Kevin Love and Mike Conley could be dealt given how poorly their teams performed in 2018-19 and their need for young talent.

There are also teams—like the Atlanta Hawks with three first-round selections—that could be looking to package picks to move up or use a pick (or two) to land an established player.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, even the No. 4 pick that was already traded from L.A. to the New Orleans Pelicans is drawing "significant interest" from teams around the league.

Whether based on a pick, player or combination of both, the following five trades would significantly shake up the draft.