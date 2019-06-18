Gold Cup 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions for Tuesday Fixtures

TF-Images/Getty Images

The United States will be expected to make a winning start to the defence of their CONCACAF Gold Cup title when they take on Guyana on Tuesday in Group D.

The other match in the group sees Panama take on Trinidad and Tobago, with the two fixtures taking place at Allianz Field, Minnesota.

Both Panama and Trinidad and Tobago come into the tournament on a poor run of form but will be eyeing an early win to boost their hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar? Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Right Arrow Icon

Panama vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Date: Tuesday, June 18

Time: 6:30 p.m. local time, 7:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. BST (Wednesday)

TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Panama 1-1, Trinidad and Tobago 3-1, Draw 11-5

Prediction: Panama 2-1 Trinidad and Tobago

USA vs. Guyana

Date: Tuesday, June 18

Time: 9 p.m. local time, 10 p.m. ET, 3 a.m. (Wednesday) BST

TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): USA 1-50, Guyana 50-1, Draw 14-1



Prediction: USA 3-0 Guyana

Tuesday Preview

The United States will aim to shrug off some indifferent pre-tournament form in their opener against a Guyana team that are making their first appearance at the Gold Cup.

Gregg Berhalter's side warmed up for the tournament with defeats to Jamaica and Venezuela and failed to score in either match.

Despite his team's disappointing performances, the head coach still expects his team to retain their title:

The latest defeats mean the United States have not tasted victory since March, but they will expected to win comfortably against minnows Guyana.

Berhalter will be without John Brooks, DeAndre Yedlin, Duane Holmes and Tyler Adams due to injury, and the focus will be on new Chelsea signing Christian Pulisic to inspire the team to victory.

The 20-year-old finished last season with Borussia Dortmund in good form and will need to be at his best if the USA are to go all the way:

Little will be expected of Guyana at the Gold Cup, as many of their 23-man squad play in the lower leagues of English football or in non-league football:

Their most famous player is Philadelphia Union midfielder Warren Creavalle, but he has been ruled out of the tournament with a broken foot:

Head coach Michael Johnson is a former Jamaica international who enjoyed spells in England with Notts County, Derby County and Birmingham City before heading into management.

Yet even he says he knew little about his players before taking the job:

The game represents the perfect chance for the United States to get their campaign off to a strong start, and anything other than a big win will be viewed as a major disappointment.

Panama are also being backed for victory by the oddsmakers in their game against Trinidad and Tobago. Los Canaleros finished third at the tournament in 2015 and were runners-up in 2013.

Seattle Sounders veteran Roman Torres is one of five MLS players in their squad. San Jose Earthquakes duo Harold Cummings and Anibal Godoy, Montreal Impact striker Omar Browne and New York Red Bulls full-back Michael Murillo also made the cut.

Yet Panama were beaten 3-0 by Colombia and Uruguay in the buildup to the Gold Cup and are on a run of 14 games without a win heading into the tournament.

Their winless run may inspire a Trinidad and Tobago squad that are back at the Gold Cup after missing out in 2017.

The team's star man is Joevin Jones, who has just returned to Seattle Sounders from German club Darmstadt 98:

The USA will be expected to clinch top spot in the group, so this fixture represents a chance for both Panama and Trinidad and Tobago to stake a claim for the runners-up spot.

There does not look to be too much between the two teams, but Panama's recent good record at the Gold Cup may just give them the edge.