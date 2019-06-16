US Open Golf 2019: Gary Woodland Holds Off Brooks Koepka for 1st Major Title

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2019

Gary Woodland watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The majors during the 2019 season have been all about golf royalty with all-time legend Tiger Woods winning the Masters and world No. 1 Brooks Koepka capturing the PGA Championship.

It was time for some new blood at the U.S. Open.

Gary Woodland won his first career major title at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, with a two-under 69 in Sunday's final round. The score brought his tournament total to 13-under and three strokes ahead of Koepka, who finished as the runner-up after winning the past two U.S. Opens.

             

