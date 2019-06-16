Overwatch League 2019 Stage 3, Week 2: Titans' Top Plays, Prize Money

ESPAT Media/Getty Images

The second week of action from Overwatch League's third stage wrapped up Sunday without any major changes in the standings.

Teams are competing to earn a shot at the $5 million prize pool in the Grand Finals later this year. The individual stage winner will get a $200,000 payout, with the runner-up taking home $100,000.

The Vancouver Titans, New York Excelsior and Shanghai Dragons remain undefeated with three weeks left before the playoffs begin. The Titans are currently leading the field by virtue of having played one more match than Excelsior and the Dragons at this point.

Overwatch League Week 3 Results

June 13: Houston Outlaws def. San Francisco Shock (3-2)

June 13: Shanghai Dragons def. Atlanta Reign (3-2)

June 13: Chengdu Hunters def. Dallas Fuel (3-1)

June 14: Vancouver Titans def. Hangzhou Spark (3-1)

June 14: New York Excelsior def. Paris Eternal (3-1)

June 14: London Spitfire def. Toronto Defiant (3-1)

June 14: Houston Outlaws def. Boston Uprising (4-0)

June 14: Los Angeles Gladiators def. Philadelphia Fusion (3-1)

June 15: Hangzhou Spark def. Washington Justice (3-0)

June 15: Seoul Dynasty def. Atlanta Reign (4-0)

June 15: Vancouver Titans def. Dallas Fuel (4-0)

June 15: Los Angeles Valiant def. Guangzhou Charge (3-1)

June 16: San Francisco Shock def. Seoul Dynasty (4-0)

June 16: Paris Eternal def. Florida Mayhem (3-1)

June 16: Philadelphia Fusion def. Boston Uprising (2-1)

June 16: Los Angeles Gladiators def. Washington Justice (4-0)

Updated Playoff Standings, via OverwatchLeague.com:

1. Vancouver Titans (4-0, +10 map record)

2. New York Excelsior (3-0, +7)

3. Shanghai Dragons (2-0, +3)

T4. Los Angeles Gladiators (3-1, +8)

T4. Seoul Dynasty (3-1, +8)

6. Paris Eternal (3-1, +4)

7. Hangzhou Spark (2-1, +5)

8. San Francisco Shock (2-1, +4)

The biggest match of Week 3 turned out to be a disappointment, though the San Francisco Shock likely wouldn't classify it as such.

Fresh off a Stage 2 victory in April, the Shock started the weekend with a dramatic 3-2 loss against the Houston Outlaws on Thursday. The Outlaws won the final two maps, including a 2-0 triumph in overtime, after falling behind 2-1.

That defeat snapped San Francisco's nine-match winning streak dating back to Stage 2. It also led to a lot of surprised reactions on Twitter:

If the Shock got caught looking ahead to Sunday, they were completely focused in a 4-0 win over the Seoul Dynasty. All four maps were competitive between the two sides, with the second one being the only one decided by more than one point (2-0).

That win was crucial not only because it was the Dynasty's first loss, but also because it gives the Shock an advantage in the event of a tie in the standings for playoff seeding.

Vancouver had a terrific weekend, winning seven of its eight maps over the Hangzhou Spark and Dallas Fuel. Saturday's duel with Dallas turned into a one-sided affair with Bumper essentially calling his shot during the second map:

Hot on the trail of Vancouver, Excelsior had an easy weekend with just one match against Paris Eternal on Friday. It was a 3-1 triumph for New York, with Paris being able to salvage the fourth map after dropping the first three.

Another big winner from the weekend was the Los Angeles Gladiators. After splitting two matches in Week 1, they caught a break this week by being matched up with the Philadelphia Fusion and Washington Justice.

Those two squads are a combined 2-5 after Week 2. The Gladiators won seven of their eight maps against them to move into a tie with the Dynasty for fourth place in the standings and tied for second place with a plus-eight margin of victory in maps (12-4).

Looking ahead to Week 3, the marquee matchup pits the Shanghai Dragons against the Los Angeles Gladiators on Friday.

The Dragons are the weakest of the three remaining undefeated teams with a plus-three map differential, and they've only played two matches to this point. Their showdown with the Gladiators will be their second match of the day after a warm-up against the Los Angeles Valiant in the afternoon.

Vancouver will have a chance to run its record to 6-0 with matches against the Chengdu Hunters (1-2, minus-four) and the Valiant (2-1, plus-four).