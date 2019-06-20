Luka Samanic to Spurs: San Antonio's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 16: Luka Samanic #72 participates in workouts during Day One of the NBA Draft Combine at Quest MultiSport Complex on May 16, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs took an intriguing risk with the No. 19 overall pick, selecting high-upside forward Luka Samanic out of Croatia. 

Here's a look at how Samanic slots into San Antonio's roster:

        

Spurs Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Bryn Forbes, SG: $3M (2020)

Chimezie Metu, PF: $838K (2021)

Davis Bertans, SF: $7.3M (2020)

Dejounte Murray, PG: $1.6M (2020)

DeMar DeRozan, SG: $27.8M (2021)

Derrick White, PG: $1.7M (2021)

Jakob Poeltl, C: $3.1M (2020)

LaMarcus Aldridge, PF: $25M (2021)

Lonnie Walker IV, SG: $2.6M (2022)

Marco Belinelli, SG: $6M (2020)

Patrick Mills, PG: $12M (2021)

Luka Samanic, PF: $2.2M (2023)

         

Free Agents

Ben Moore, PF: RFA

Dante Cunningham, PF: UFA

Donatas Motiejunas, PF: UFA

Drew Eubanks, C: RFA

Quincy Pondexter, SG: UFA

Rudy Gay, SF: UFA

        

Samanic hasn't proved much on the court, competing professionally with Barcelona's B team before moving to Croatia this past season with Petrol Olimpija.

Although he eventually started some games and played over 15 minutes per game in league play, he struggled to make much of an impact on the offensive end outside of being used as a three-point specialist.

Despite the uncertainty, there are plenty of reasons for scouts to be excited about Samanic's future.

The 6'11" forward turned some heads at the scouting combine with a smooth shooting stroke as well as a 38-inch max vertical leap, per NBA.com. His 3.03-second shuttle run was also comparable to most of the guards in the class and well ahead of the majority of big men who took part in the drill.

This gives him plenty of upside in addition to what he can provide early in his career.

"I think I can be a two-way player," he said earlier this month, per Matthew VanTryon of the Indy Star. "As a young player I can play defense, bring energy to the offensive end, shoot the ball and spread the ball for the guards."

The Spurs seem to agree by taking the player in the first round of the draft.

It's unknown what type of impact Samanic will have in 2019-20, but the future is bright for the young forward. And given the team's track record of developing international players, he couldn't have found a better fit than San Antonio.

Related

    Luka Samanic's Scouting Report

    Everything you need to know about the Spurs' No. 19 pick

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Luka Samanic's Scouting Report

    Everything you need to know about the Spurs' No. 19 pick

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame Drops Bagley Diss Track 🔥

    Tap the link to listen 🔊

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame Drops Bagley Diss Track 🔥

    Tap the link to listen 🔊

    DamianLillard0
    via SoundCloud

    Live NBA Draft Board 🍿

    Refresh or tap to get the latest picks

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Live NBA Draft Board 🍿

    Refresh or tap to get the latest picks

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Live Grades for Every Pick in the Draft

    👍 Hawks nab Reddish, Hunter ⛹️‍♂️ Bulls finally get their PG 🤝 Pels pair Zion with Hayes

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Live Grades for Every Pick in the Draft

    👍 Hawks nab Reddish, Hunter ⛹️‍♂️ Bulls finally get their PG 🤝 Pels pair Zion with Hayes

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report