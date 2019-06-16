Gold Cup 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After Sunday

Gold Cup 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After SundayJune 17, 2019
After Mexico and Canada flexed their muscle on Day 1 of the 2019 Gold Cup, four new teams get a chance to show what they can do on Day 2 Sunday.
Haiti, Bermuda, Costa Rica and Nicaragua kick off their tournament with each squad getting the opportunity to prove it belongs in the conversation among the best in CONCACAF. The pressure is also on, as one match can play a significant role in determining a team's fate in the group stage.
Here is what you need to know from Sunday's action.
Sunday Schedule/Results
Haiti 2, Bermuda 1
Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua at 8:30 p.m. ET
Recap
Haiti got off to a slow start in its first match of the tournament but eventually found its footing to come away with a hard-fought victory.
It took almost the entire first half for either team to score a goal, but it was Bermuda that broke the tie with a header off a corner kick:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
THERE IT IS! 🇧🇲 The captain Dante Leverock heads home the first-ever Gold Cup goal for Bermuda! #GoldCup2019 https://t.co/Ae5j1F7YDf
Jon Arnold @ArnoldcommaJon
Most entertaining half of the #GoldCup so far, & Bermuda nabs a merited lead just before the half. Nice corner and towering center back Dante Leverock beats everyone to the ball to head it in. First-ever goal for Bermuda at the tournament.
Both teams had their chances, but the underdogs were able to go up 1-0 at intermission.
However, the tide changed quickly in the second half, as Haiti appeared more aggressive on the attack. This eventually led to a pair of goals for Frantzdy Pierrot from close range:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Haiti levels the score!!! 🇭🇹 Frantzdy Pierrot heads home a well executed set piece and we're all tied up in the second half. https://t.co/Pl23pX4Z2y
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
HAITI TAKE THE LEAD! Frantzdy Pierrot scores his second of the match and puts 🇭🇹 on 🔝 https://t.co/vvWkLWIHwA
Haiti dominated possession after halftime and ended up taking 24 shots in the match compared to just eight from Bermuda. The squad also had a 10-2 advantage in shots on goal.
This could have led to a more one-sided result, but Les Grenadiers will be happy coming away with the three points.
If the team can replicate its play in the second half in its next match against Nicaragua, Haiti should be headed to the knockout stage.
Group B Table
Haiti: 3 pts; +1 GD
Costa Rica: 0 pts; 0 GD
Nicaragua: 0 pts; 0 GD
Bermuda: 0 pts; -1 GD
Full tables available at the event's official site.
Monday Schedule
Curacao vs. El Salvador at 7 p.m. ET
Jamaica vs. Honduras at 9:30 p.m. ET
Full schedule available at the event's official site.
