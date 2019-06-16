Gold Cup 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After Sunday

After Mexico and Canada flexed their muscle on Day 1 of the 2019 Gold Cup, four new teams get a chance to show what they can do on Day 2 Sunday.

Haiti, Bermuda, Costa Rica and Nicaragua kick off their tournament with each squad getting the opportunity to prove it belongs in the conversation among the best in CONCACAF. The pressure is also on, as one match can play a significant role in determining a team's fate in the group stage.

Here is what you need to know from Sunday's action.

     

Sunday Schedule/Results

Haiti 2, Bermuda 1

Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua at 8:30 p.m. ET

     

Recap

Haiti 2, Bermuda 1

Haiti got off to a slow start in its first match of the tournament but eventually found its footing to come away with a hard-fought victory.

It took almost the entire first half for either team to score a goal, but it was Bermuda that broke the tie with a header off a corner kick:

Both teams had their chances, but the underdogs were able to go up 1-0 at intermission.

However, the tide changed quickly in the second half, as Haiti appeared more aggressive on the attack. This eventually led to a pair of goals for Frantzdy Pierrot from close range:

Haiti dominated possession after halftime and ended up taking 24 shots in the match compared to just eight from Bermuda. The squad also had a 10-2 advantage in shots on goal.

This could have led to a more one-sided result, but Les Grenadiers will be happy coming away with the three points.

If the team can replicate its play in the second half in its next match against Nicaragua, Haiti should be headed to the knockout stage.

      

Group B Table

Haiti: 3 pts; +1 GD

Costa Rica: 0 pts; 0 GD

Nicaragua: 0 pts; 0 GD

Bermuda: 0 pts; -1 GD

Full tables available at the event's official site.

      

Monday Schedule

Curacao vs. El Salvador at 7 p.m. ET

Jamaica vs. Honduras at 9:30 p.m. ET

Full schedule available at the event's official site.

