Tiger Woods Bounces Back from Slow Start, Shoots 69 in 4th Round at 2019 US Open

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tiger Woods had a strong finish at the 2019 U.S. Open but was still far down the leaderboard after an adventurous final round at Pebble Beach, California.

The superstar was as many as four shots over par in Round 4 but ended up with a 69 on Sunday, putting him two strokes under par for the tournament. He entered the clubhouse in a tie for 20th place.

He hasn't finished inside the top 20 at a U.S. Open since 2010.

Woods had been inconsistent throughout the week, but he had a shot to get into the top 10 with a strong final round and some help from others on the leaderboard. Carding six birdies would've given him a chance if he hadn't also totaled four bogeys in a wild day.

The 43-year-old looked like a completely different golfer at the beginning of his round compared to the end of it.

Woods had a nightmare start to the day, bogeying four of his first six holes. He struggled with seemingly every club in his bag, leaving himself short on several approach shots that gave him no chance at birdie and difficult shots for par.

When he was four over for the day and the tournament, he looked physically and emotionally drained:

However, he completely rebounded from there and turned what could've been a miserable round into an impressive 18 holes.

Woods fought his way back with two straight birdies on No. 7 and No. 8, with quality approach shots finally putting him close to the hole:

After a string of pars, he then came through with arguably his best shot of the tournament with a 40-foot putt for birdie on 13:

He followed it up with two more birdies on 14 and 16, going up-and-down from over 100 yards away on each hole.

One last birdie on No. 18 put him two under for the round and resulted in a number we haven't seen in years:

Consistency will be key going forward, but he once again showed he is capable of greatness when things are going well. Whether something clicked after the sixth hole or he just realized the pressure was off him, he needs to find that mentality in future events.

Woods will take some time to rest up before the Open Championship, which is now the final major of the year. He could compete in the Rocket Mortgage Classic and/or the 3M Open over the next month, but expectations will probably be low following his quiet showing at Pebble Beach.