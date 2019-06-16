Video: Gary Woodland Celebrates 2019 US Open Win with His Dad on Father's Day

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Gary Woodland took the 2019 U.S. Open title, and his parents were among the first to celebrate with him.

It was an especially nice Father's Day present for his dad, Dan, who embraced him with a big hug:

The broadcast also showed his parents watching along as Woodland nailed the final birdie on 18:

The win was by far the biggest moment in the career of the 35-year-old who turned pro in 2007.

Not only had Woodland never won a major before Sunday, but his effort at Pebble Beach was also only the third top-10 finish of his career at a major event. He had just three career victories on the PGA Tour coming into the day.

Despite the long odds, the golfer was the best in the field throughout the week and did enough to win the championship by three strokes.

Although his wife, Gabby, wasn't in attendance as she is expecting twins in August, per the Fox broadcast, Woodland was at least able to spend time with some special people during a significant life moment Sunday.