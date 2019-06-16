US Open Golf Purse 2019: Prize-Money Payout for Top Players on Final Leaderboard

David KenyonFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2019

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 16: Gary Woodland of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 16, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Gary Woodland had some nervous moments, but he held off two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka to win the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Sunday.

Koepka turned in a three-under 68 and finished 10 under overall, winding up three shots behind the winner.

Woodland opened Sunday with a one-shot advantage and recorded two birdies in his first three holes. That quick start proved critical, as Koepka had four birdies on the first five, but the 2019 PGA Championship winner couldn't quite catch Woodland.

Justin Rose began the final round on Woodland's heels but dropped out of contention with five bogeys on the day. He ended tied with three others: Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Chez Reavie.

Despite settling well behind Woodland, they all earned a lovely share of the tournament's $12.5 million purse.

          

Top-10 Payout (Including Ties)

1. Gary Woodland (-13), $2.25 million
2. Brooks Koepka (-10), $1.35 million
T3. Xander Schauffele (-7), $581,872
T3. Jon Rahm (-7), $581,872
T3. Chez Reavie (-7), $581,872
T3. Justin Rose (-7), $581,872
T7. Adam Scott (-6), $367,387
T7. Louis Oosthuizen (-6), $367,387
T9. Henrik Stenson (-5), $288,715
T9. Chesson Hadley (-5), $288,715
T9. Rory McIlroy (-5), $288,715

Payouts via Golf News Net.

            

Three particular shots told the story of Sunday.

Entering the 14th hole, Woodland clung to a one-shot advantage over Koepka. Rather than playing it safe on the par five, though, Woodland pulled out a 3-wood and smashed a 260-yard shot to the green. That birdie provided an important two-stroke gap.

Three holes later, the eventual champion found himself in a tough spot on the front edge of a narrowing green. Woodland, who actually faced a similar shot earlier in the week, responded with a perfect chip to record a pivotal par.

As a result, he took a two-shot lead into the 18th hole.

Koepka was as aggressive as possible on the closing par five, searching for an eagle but coming up empty. His second shot rolled off the back of the green, and a disappointing chip left a tough birdie putt that Koepka barely slid past the hole.

So, all Woodland needed on 18 was a bogey.

The 35-year-old understandably took a conservative approach, reaching the green in three and leaving himself 30 feet and three putts. Rather than using them all, he ended the U.S. Open in style.

Woodland celebrated his three-shot victory over Koepka, who earned his fifth top-two finish in the last six majors.

Behind the quartet in third place, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen tied for seventh at six under. Behind them was Henrik Stenson, Chesson Hadley and Rory McIlroy at five under.

Tiger Woods recovered from a horrible start with six birdies on his final 12 holes to reach two under and finish tied for 21st.

           

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.

Related

    Gary Woodland Wins U.S. Open 🏆

    Woodland (-12) edges defending champ Koepka to win first career major

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Gary Woodland Wins U.S. Open 🏆

    Woodland (-12) edges defending champ Koepka to win first career major

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Woods Finishes -2 at US Open with Final-Round 69

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Woods Finishes -2 at US Open with Final-Round 69

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    McIlroy Cards Final-Round 72, Finishes 5-Under at US Open

    Golf logo
    Golf

    McIlroy Cards Final-Round 72, Finishes 5-Under at US Open

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Spieth Shoots 76 to Cap Off Disappointing US Open

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Spieth Shoots 76 to Cap Off Disappointing US Open

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report