US Open Golf Purse 2019: Prize-Money Payout for Top Players on Final Leaderboard

Gary Woodland had some nervous moments, but he held off two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka to win the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Sunday.

Koepka turned in a three-under 68 and finished 10 under overall, winding up three shots behind the winner.

Woodland opened Sunday with a one-shot advantage and recorded two birdies in his first three holes. That quick start proved critical, as Koepka had four birdies on the first five, but the 2019 PGA Championship winner couldn't quite catch Woodland.

Justin Rose began the final round on Woodland's heels but dropped out of contention with five bogeys on the day. He ended tied with three others: Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Chez Reavie.

Despite settling well behind Woodland, they all earned a lovely share of the tournament's $12.5 million purse.

Top-10 Payout (Including Ties)

1. Gary Woodland (-13), $2.25 million

2. Brooks Koepka (-10), $1.35 million

T3. Xander Schauffele (-7), $581,872

T3. Jon Rahm (-7), $581,872

T3. Chez Reavie (-7), $581,872

T3. Justin Rose (-7), $581,872

T7. Adam Scott (-6), $367,387

T7. Louis Oosthuizen (-6), $367,387

T9. Henrik Stenson (-5), $288,715

T9. Chesson Hadley (-5), $288,715

T9. Rory McIlroy (-5), $288,715

Three particular shots told the story of Sunday.

Entering the 14th hole, Woodland clung to a one-shot advantage over Koepka. Rather than playing it safe on the par five, though, Woodland pulled out a 3-wood and smashed a 260-yard shot to the green. That birdie provided an important two-stroke gap.

Three holes later, the eventual champion found himself in a tough spot on the front edge of a narrowing green. Woodland, who actually faced a similar shot earlier in the week, responded with a perfect chip to record a pivotal par.

As a result, he took a two-shot lead into the 18th hole.

Koepka was as aggressive as possible on the closing par five, searching for an eagle but coming up empty. His second shot rolled off the back of the green, and a disappointing chip left a tough birdie putt that Koepka barely slid past the hole.

So, all Woodland needed on 18 was a bogey.

The 35-year-old understandably took a conservative approach, reaching the green in three and leaving himself 30 feet and three putts. Rather than using them all, he ended the U.S. Open in style.

Woodland celebrated his three-shot victory over Koepka, who earned his fifth top-two finish in the last six majors.

Behind the quartet in third place, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen tied for seventh at six under. Behind them was Henrik Stenson, Chesson Hadley and Rory McIlroy at five under.

Tiger Woods recovered from a horrible start with six birdies on his final 12 holes to reach two under and finish tied for 21st.

