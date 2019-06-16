College Baseball World Series 2019: Sunday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Day 2 from the 2019 College World Series features the bottom half of the bracket getting in on the action.

Michigan and Florida State won Saturday, sending them to the winner's portion of the bracket and moving them one step closer to the championship series. Texas Tech and Arkansas will square off Monday afternoon trying to keep their title hopes alive.

Sunday features three of the nation's best teams in action, including a marquee showdown between Vanderbilt and Louisville.

College World Series Scores

Game 3: Vanderbilt def. Louisville, 3-1

Game 4: Mississippi State vs. Auburn, 7:30 p.m. ET

Vanderbilt 3, Louisville 1

Austin Martin carried Vanderbilt to a 3-1 victory over Louisville in the College World Series opener for both teams.

The Commodores' third baseman hit two homers and drove in all three runs for the SEC champions. His two-run shot off Louisville reliever Bryan Hoeing in the bottom of the seventh broke a 1-1 tie.

With Martin providing the offensive spark, Vanderbilt got a dominant pitching performance from Drake Fellows. The San Diego Padres' sixth-round draft pick allowed one run and seven hits with six strikeouts over seven innings.

The Cardinals wasted their best scoring opportunity of the game in the fifth inning. They loaded the bases with one out after tying the score at one, but the rally was foiled when Tyler Fitzgerald fouled out and Alex Binelas grounded out.

Louisville was held to two hits and two walks and didn't have a runner advance past second over the final four innings.

Reid Detmers, who entered the game with just 27 walks in 107.1 innings, struggled to find his control. The sophomore issued a career-high six free passes over 5.2 innings of work for the Cardinals.

Vanderbilt advances to the winner's side of the field and can clinch a spot in the bracket two final with a victory Tuesday.

Louisville must now win out if it wants to reach the championship series for the first time in school history.