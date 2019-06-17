Gold Cup 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions for Monday Fixtures

Gold Cup 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions for Monday FixturesJune 17, 2019
Honduras face Jamaica and El Salvador meet Curacao as Group C gets underway at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Monday. Both games will take place at Kingston's National Stadium, with Honduras usually a force thanks to their experience and quality.
While Honduras can call on Celtic left-back Emilio Izaguirre and Houston Dynamo defender Maynor Figueroa, Jamaica will be led by gifted Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey.
There is less star power involved in the Curacao and El Salvador match. However, Jaime Alas is the creative fulcrum for the latter, while the former rely on Cardiff City winger Leandro Bacuna and Everton full-back Cuco Martina for inspiration.
Curacao vs. El Salvador
Date: Monday, June 17
Time: 6 p.m. local time, 7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. (Tuesday) BST
TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 2 (U.S.)
Live Stream: Fox Sports Go
Prediction: 2-1
Jamaica vs. Honduras
Date: Monday, June 17
Time: 8 p.m. local time, 9 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. (Tuesday) BST
TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 2 (U.S.)
Live Stream: Fox Sports Go
Prediction: 0-1
Odds
- Curacao: 19-10
- El Salvador: 17-10
- Draw: 111-50
- Jamaica: 5-4
- Honduras: 11-4
- Draw: 11-5
Odds per Oddschecker
Curacao and Honduras Ready for Winning Starts
Curacao's ranks are loaded with a host of players from across Europe, including Bacuna and Martina. The latter hasn't played much for the Toffees in recent seasons, but he's still a raiding full-back who can be an invaluable outlet in the final third.
Martina's combination with Bacuna gives Curacao enough pace and power to get behind the El Salvador defence early and often. The Cardiff man's direct running will cause problems, but the 27-year-old needs to get the final ball right.
If the supply is consistent from wide areas, a Curacao forward line featuring Jafar Arias and Charlison Benschop will do enough to earn a memorable win.
Honduras will also score a notable victory provided Izaguirre and Figueroa can keep Bailey quiet. The versatile forward can strike from multiple angles and is deadly from set-pieces:
Bayer 04 Leverkusen @bayer04_en
💥🚀 @leonbailey showing us once again how lethal he can be from a free kick! He scored this one at home vs. Werder Bremen in 18/19! #FreeKickFriday https://t.co/EFKtdsv2hG
Fortunately, Honduras have their own danger man up top in the form of Alberth Elis. A star of Major League Soccer, the Houston Dynamo striker is a powerhouse who can bully defenders and is agile enough to spin in behind.
If Honduras can keep things close for an hour or so, Elis has the instincts in the box to take a chance when it comes his way.
