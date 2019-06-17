Gold Cup 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions for Monday Fixtures

Honduran footballer Emilio Izaguirre arrives at Francisco Morazan stadium to attend a training session in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on November 9, 2017 on the eve of the first leg football match of their 2018 World Cup qualifying play-off against Australia. / AFP PHOTO / ORLANDO SIERRA (Photo credit should read ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP/Getty Images)
AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Honduras face Jamaica and El Salvador meet Curacao as Group C gets underway at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Monday. Both games will take place at Kingston's National Stadium, with Honduras usually a force thanks to their experience and quality.

While Honduras can call on Celtic left-back Emilio Izaguirre and Houston Dynamo defender Maynor Figueroa, Jamaica will be led by gifted Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey.

There is less star power involved in the Curacao and El Salvador match. However, Jaime Alas is the creative fulcrum for the latter, while the former rely on Cardiff City winger Leandro Bacuna and Everton full-back Cuco Martina for inspiration.

Curacao vs. El Salvador

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: 6 p.m. local time, 7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. (Tuesday) BST

TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Prediction: 2-1

       

Jamaica vs. Honduras

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: 8 p.m. local time, 9 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. (Tuesday) BST

TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Prediction: 0-1

       

Odds

  • Curacao: 19-10
  • El Salvador: 17-10
  • Draw: 111-50

      

  • Jamaica: 5-4
  • Honduras: 11-4
  • Draw: 11-5

Odds per Oddschecker

         

Curacao and Honduras Ready for Winning Starts

Curacao's ranks are loaded with a host of players from across Europe, including Bacuna and Martina. The latter hasn't played much for the Toffees in recent seasons, but he's still a raiding full-back who can be an invaluable outlet in the final third.

Martina's runs from deep will be a problem for El Salvador.
Martina's runs from deep will be a problem for El Salvador.Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Martina's combination with Bacuna gives Curacao enough pace and power to get behind the El Salvador defence early and often. The Cardiff man's direct running will cause problems, but the 27-year-old needs to get the final ball right.

If the supply is consistent from wide areas, a Curacao forward line featuring Jafar Arias and Charlison Benschop will do enough to earn a memorable win.

Honduras will also score a notable victory provided Izaguirre and Figueroa can keep Bailey quiet. The versatile forward can strike from multiple angles and is deadly from set-pieces:

Fortunately, Honduras have their own danger man up top in the form of Alberth Elis. A star of Major League Soccer, the Houston Dynamo striker is a powerhouse who can bully defenders and is agile enough to spin in behind.

If Honduras can keep things close for an hour or so, Elis has the instincts in the box to take a chance when it comes his way.

