England vs. Afghanistan: Odds, Live Stream for 2019 Cricket World Cup

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

England will be out to make it four wins from five matches at the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday when they take on Afghanistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The hosts have enjoyed victories over South Africa, Bangladesh and the West Indies at the tournament so far, and their only disappointment has been losing to Pakistan by 14 runs in a thriller at Trent Bridge.

England will be expected to take another step towards the semi-finals by beating Afghanistan, who have lost all four of their World Cup matches so far.

Date: Tuesday, June 18

Time: 10:30 a.m. (BST)

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), Willow TV (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Willow TV (U.S.)

Odds: England win 1-16, Afghanistan 9-1, (according to Oddschecker)

Preview

England have injury concerns going into the match, as both Jason Roy and captain Eoin Morgan picked up problems during Friday's win over the West Indies.

Opener Roy is set to miss England's next two World Cup matches due to a hamstring problem, while Morgan will sit out the game against Afghanistan due to a back spasm, according to Nick Hoult at the Daily Telegraph.

The injuries will be a blow to the hosts, particularly after Roy's impressive 153 against Bangladesh:

James Vince is expected to come in for Roy and could open up alongside Jonny Bairstow, although Joe Root could continue as a makeshift opener after an unbeaten century against the West Indies:

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler will skipper the team in the absence of Morgan and told reporters he is happy to take on the responsibility.

"I've played under Eoin for a long time and he's a fantastic captain, someone I've tried to learn off and being vice-captain I talk to him a lot about the game," he said. "We've got some quite similar views so I think it will be very similar."

Morgan's absence could mean a return to the side for Moeen Ali, as England may want another spin option on the wicket at Old Trafford that will be used by India and Pakistan on Sunday.

Afghanistan have a number of talented players in their squad but have disappointed at the tournament and are the only team yet to pick up a single point.

They will look to Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to provide the inspiration against the hosts. Khan looks their most dangerous threat and is one of the best leg spinners in the world.

Spinner Rahman will also provide a threat for Afghanistan:

England will be understrength on Tuesday but their injuries may have come at an opportune time as the hosts face the tournament's weakest team.

Afghanistan's spinners should enjoy the conditions at Old Trafford, but even without two key men England should have the extra quality to power to victory.