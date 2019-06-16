US Open Golf 2019 Leaderboard: Live Look at Sunday Scores and Overall Prediction

Harry How/Getty Images

Gary Woodland holds a one-shot lead over Justin Rose heading into the final round of the 2019 U.S. Open on Sunday, having shot another composed score of 69 on Day 3 to keep his place at the top of the leaderboard.

Woodland, 35, sits at 11 under par and is hoping to become the fifth American winner of the U.S. Open in succession, which would be the longest such streak since 1993 (11 wins in a row from 1982).

Defending champion Brooks Koepka is four shots off the leader and needs his higher-placed rivals to make some mistakes on the last day at Pebble Beach in Florida if he's to win a third straight crown. Rory McIlroy is also still in contention and sits one stroke behind the American.

Marcus Kinhult, Webb Simpson and Jason Dufner were among the most impressive early performers on Sunday, even if their chances of closing in on the title looked distant.

Woodland kept his place at the top as the fourth-round challengers began their final push for U.S. Open victory. Here's how the top of the leaderboard looked at 9 p.m. ET:

U.S. Open Leaderboard (To par)

1. Gary Woodland (-11)

2. Justin Rose (-10)

3. Brooks Koepka (-7)

4. Chez Reavie (-7)

5. Louis Oosthuizen (-7)

6. Rory McIlroy (-6)

7. Matt Kuchar (-5)

8. Chesson Hadley (-5)

9. Danny Willett (-4)

10. Graeme McDowell (-4)

Brooks Koepka to Come Back and Clinch Historic Threepeat

It's been more than a century since Willie Anderson became the first—and to date, only—player to win three U.S. Open medals back-to-back (1903-05), but Koepka will hope to mimic that rare feat on Sunday.

He has a sizeable gap to chase down if he's to do so, and Woodland continued to illustrate fine form in Round 3 when he shot a score of 69, via Fox Sports:

Woodland, 35, is still yet to record a score of 70 or above at this year's tournament (as is Koepka) . And while he may be the older of the two, it's the two time U.S. Open champion who's more experienced at this stage of major competitions.

Koepka has gotten better as this weekend has progressed in terms of consistency, and he recorded one bogey across Friday and Saturday's displays:

He may need to chase some bigger shots on Sunday in order to cut down the lead now that time is against him, but there's also the chance the occasion may get to Woodland and we see him miss shots.

Woodland's rival currently tied for third has illustrated he's got the shot-saving potential to close that distance in no time (U.S. only):

Rose will also pose a major factor should Woodland's lead come under any doubt, but lasting power hasn't been his strongest suit in recent years as he's recorded a few near misses at majors.

Koepka also appears to have a special affinity for this competition in particular, and his recent victory at the 2019 PGA Championship showed he's lost none of his title credentials.

Sweden's Kinhult finished his tournament tied for a share of 35th place on Sunday after his impressive 66 saw him dazzle earlier on, and he showed true vigour to end with a bang (U.S. only):

We can only hope the leaders display the same passion to impress when they tee off later on Sunday, with all eyes on Woodland and whether he can defend his lead for one more round.

Prediction: Koepka to beat Woodland via play-off.