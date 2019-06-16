US Open Golf 2019 Leaderboard: Live Updates and Storylines to Watch for Sunday

Warren Little/Getty Images

The 2019 U.S. Open is set for an exciting final round on Sunday, with American Gary Woodland sitting top of the leaderboard by one shot from England's Justin Rose.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka is one of three players four shots off the lead and remains in contention to make history by becoming only the second player to win the U.S. Open three years in a row.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is down in sixth place at six under par but will be hoping he can have a say on the final day of action at Pebble Beach.

U.S. Open Leaderboard

Gary Woodland (-11)

Justin Rose (-10)

Louis Oosthuizen (-7)

Chez Reavie (-7)

Brooks Koepka (-7)

Rory McIlroy (-6)

The full leaderboard can be found on USOpen.com.

Can Woodland Handle the Pebble Beach Pressure?

Woodland has the cushion of a one-shot lead going into the final round but will need to handle the pressure of going out last if he is to clinch his first major title.

The 35-year-old has never been in this situation before in his career, although he did hold top spot after 36 holes at the 2018 PGA Championship, where he ended up finishing sixth:

Woodland has been in superb form in the tournament and the model of consistency. Yet with a chasing pack consisting of big hitters such as Koepka, Rose and McIlroy, he has to keep his nerve too.

The American handled the pressure well on Saturday, managing a couple of unlikely pars at the 12th and the 14th to help him to record a two-under 69:

Woodland seems confident ahead of his fourth round, as he spoke about trying to extend his advantage at the top of the leaderboard, per Sean Martin at the PGA Tour.

"I know if I play my game and play like the way I've been playing, the guys from behind me are going to have to do something really, really special," he said. "So I'm going to go out, stay within myself, stick to my game plan and try to extend that lead more than anything."

Woodland has barely put a foot wrong at the U.S. Open, but he still has plenty of work to do on Sunday if he is to win the first major title of his career.

Koepka's Pursuit of Historic Hat-Trick Remains Alive

Koepka's quest to become the first man to win the U.S. Open three times in a row since Willie Anderson in 1905 remains much alive heading into the final round.

The champion shot 68 on Saturday to move to within four points of the lead and in sight of a fifth title in his past nine starts at a major tournament:

Yet if Koepka is to write his name into the history books, he will have to do something he has never managed before at a major: come from four shots behind in the final round to win.

All eyes will be on the 29-year-old on Sunday, and he sounded relaxed as he seeks to defend his title, per Reuters.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"I don't need to go out and chase," he said. "I don't need to do much, just kind of let it come to you. And from there, if I win, great; if not, I've given it all I had this week, and it's just not my week."

Koepka's recent record at majors means he will be full of confidence going into Sunday's fourth round, and he will know that fortunes can change quickly at a course like Pebble Beach.

The two-time champion will look to apply pressure on the leaders early on but will still need to pull off another memorable round if he is to pick up a third consecutive U.S. Open title.