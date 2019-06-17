2019 NFL Offseason's Biggest Winners and Losers so Far

0 of 10

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Games aren't necessary to determine winners and losers around the NFL. The constant offseason churn of front-office personnel, coaching staffs and rosters provides limitless changes to the league's landscape every year.

As with any movement, positives and negatives can be found in each team's actions. Some are more successful than others. Success is viewed through progression rather than regression.

Overall, a simple question must be asked: Is a team better now than it was entering the offseason?

A year ago, the Cleveland Browns were coming off the NFL's second-ever 0-16 campaign.

New general manager John Dorsey had to do something drastic. He made significant trades for wide receiver Jarvis Landry, safety Damarious Randall and quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Then he drafted quarterback Baker Mayfield, cornerback Denzel Ward and running back Nick Chubb.

The Browns experienced a seven-game improvement, and they're even better on paper right now.

Cleveland serves as an extreme example of positive change. But the Arizona Cardinals experienced the exact opposite after head coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Carson Palmer retired, which created a freefall toward the league's worst record. They had nowhere to go but up from that point.

The aforementioned franchises are included among the offseason's biggest winners so far. The losers, meanwhile, are caught in difficult positions—whether through their own making or not.