US Open Leaderboard 2019: Updated Scores, Standings from Sunday at Pebble Beach

Gary Woodland is 18 holes away from winning his first major championship.

The 35-year-old American displayed a steady hand at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Saturday to keep his position on top of the leaderboard.

Woodland holds a one-shot advantage over Justin Rose, and the two will be partners in the final group for the second straight round.

A good amount of attention will be paid to the penultimate group to leave the first tee, as Brooks Koepka's hunt for a third straight U.S. Open title will intensify Sunday.

At the top of the leaderboard, five players are separated by four shots, while a handful of other players are lurking further back and need perfect rounds in order to contend for the title.

U.S. Open Leaderboard

Gary Woodland (-11)

Justin Rose (-10)

Brooks Koepka (-7)

Louis Oosthuizen (-7)

Chez Reavie (-7)

Rory McIlroy (-6)

Matt Kuchar (-5)

Chesson Hadley (-5)

Two of the players in the top five will be hunting for their first major crowns Sunday.

In addition to Woodland, Chez Reavie has never tasted the glory of finishing on top of the leaderboard on Sunday at a major.

Experience could be the difference-maker for Rose, Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen, all of whom have major titles on their resumes.

Koepka has earned four major crowns since 2017, when he won his first U.S. Open. Rose and Oosthuizen have experienced extended droughts since winning their major titles. Rose captured the 2013 U.S. Open, while Oosthuizen won The Open in 2010.

Although he may not be viewed as the top threat to Woodland, Oosthuizen has recorded at least a second-placed finish at each of the four majors.

If the South African is able to play a strong round Sunday, he could emerge as a surprise champion.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Given how consistent the top five players have been through three rounds, it is hard to imagine Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar or one of the golfers at four under putting together an incredible comeback to land on top.

Woodland and Koepka have both carded three rounds in the 60s. Rose and Reavie have two scores in the 60s and a 70, while Oosthuizen has a pair of 70s to go along with his first-round 66.

The highest score any of the top five players carded in the first three rounds was a 70, which is remarkable, but they are not the only players who have done so.

McIlroy, Kuchar, Chesson Hadley, Graeme McDowell and Jon Rahm all have three rounds of 70 or lower, but the difference between them and the leaders is not one has put together a score under 68.

Even though Woodland has been a model of consistency at Pebble Beach, there is still a small chance the pressure gets to him and he drops out of first place.

We witnessed that at The Masters with Francesco Molinari, who appeared to be unflappable before he ran into difficulties on the back nine.

Anything is possible on the Sunday at a major, but given the trends we have seen at Pebble Beach, one of the top five players going into the final round is likely to finish on top.

