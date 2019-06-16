Paul Pogba Open to 'New Challenge' Amid Manchester United Exit Rumours

David Ramos/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is open to leaving the club this summer.

Pogba has consistently been linked with a move away from the Red Devils over the past year, and rumours have continued to crop up following the end of the 2018-19 season.

The midfielder was asked by reporters in Tokyo about a possible transfer, and he spoke candidly about his situation at Old Trafford:

"Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well. For me, I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

"After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well ... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else."

Oliver Kay of The Times noted the Red Devils playmaker has wanted out at Old Trafford for a while:

Pogba has been linked with a number of Europe's biggest clubs, including former team Juventus and Real Madrid.

The previous season was one of ups and downs for Pogba, although as Sky Bet noted, he was still a positive influence on the pitch in the main:

Pogba is a force of nature in midfield at his best. The Frenchman not only boasts strength and dynamism but also remarkable ingenuity in possession, whether that be in his dribbling ability or finding team-mates with incisive passes.

However, he has a propensity to amble through games. Pogba is prone to lapses in concentration, while often he can cling on to the ball for too long.

Football writer Daniel Harris thinks the Red Devils should look to cash in:

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette understands why the player wants to move on and believes he would excel elsewhere:

If Pogba were to leave United, it would create a void in midfield and leave a dearth of productivity in the team. For manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, finding an adequate replacement would be a huge challenge in a summer when there's so much work to be done at United already.

Pogba's comments will alert Real Madrid and Juventus, and if the Red Devils do decide to sell, it would be intriguing to see where he ends up.

Los Blancos have already spent big this summer on Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy, among others. Meanwhile, Pogba enjoyed success during his four years at Juventus, helping the team win four Serie A titles.