Tyson Fury Confirms Plan for Rematch Fight Against Deontay Wilder in 2020

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

After making quick work of Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Tyson Fury was already looking ahead.

In the aftermath of his second-round TKO victory over Schwarz, Fury said he would step into the ring against Deontay Wilder once again in 2020 (around the 1:40 mark):

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum also confirmed a rematch is on tap, noting Fury would still have another fight before then. Arum said, per ESPN's Dan Rafael:



"That was amazing. Tyson Fury is a force of nature. This was one of the great shows I've ever seen and not just because of the boxing. He's an entertainer. He is truly unique. Now that he's in shape, he can knock out every heavyweight in the world. Deontay Wilder is not going 5 rounds with him. We will have another fight then we will fight Wilder."

Fury and Wilder previously fought at Staples Center in Los Angeles in December 2018. That bout ended in a controversial draw:

That allowed Wilder to retain his world heavyweight title.

The draw is the only blemish on either boxer's resume, as neither Fury (28-0-1) nor Wilder (41-0-1) has lost.

There was no shortage of drama leading up to the initial fight. With a score still to be settled, the intensity should be high for the rematch.