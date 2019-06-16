Video: Tyson Fury Sings Aerosmith in Ring to Celebrate TKO Win over Tom Schwarz

John Locher/Associated Press

Tyson Fury defeated Tom Schwarz in their lineal heavyweight championship fight Saturday night in Las Vegas, and then he serenaded his wife Paris in the ring.

The 30-year-old's song of choice was Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing":

Fury's victory came by way of second-round TKO, which put him in a much better mood post-fight than his controversial draw against Deontay Wilder in December.

Following his 20th career knockout, Fury confirmed a rematch with Wilder sometime next year.

Fury holds a 28-0-1 career record.