Video: Tyson Fury Sings Aerosmith in Ring to Celebrate TKO Win over Tom Schwarz

Video: Tyson Fury Sings Aerosmith in Ring to Celebrate TKO Win over Tom SchwarzJune 16, 2019
Tyson Fury defeated Tom Schwarz in their lineal heavyweight championship fight Saturday night in Las Vegas, and then he serenaded his wife Paris in the ring.
The 30-year-old's song of choice was Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing":
ESPN @espn
Tyson Fury really celebrated his TKO victory with some Aerosmith 🎤🎶 https://t.co/vrEykE5Afp
Fury's victory came by way of second-round TKO, which put him in a much better mood post-fight than his controversial draw against Deontay Wilder in December.
Following his 20th career knockout, Fury confirmed a rematch with Wilder sometime next year.
Top Rank Boxing @trboxing
🗣 Post fight interview with the one and only @tyson_fury and his thoughts what's to come with @BronzeBomber 🗣 #FurySchwarz https://t.co/eMbCAjPX47
Fury holds a 28-0-1 career record.
