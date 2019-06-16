US Open Golf 2019: How to View Live Leaderboard Scores, Updates on Sunday

Warren Little/Getty Images

For the second straight round, Gary Woodland and Justin Rose will go head-to-head with first place in the 2019 U.S. Open on the line.

The golfers in Sunday's final pairing put together impressive performances in the third round to keep their spots on top of the field.

Woodland shot his third round in the 60s, but his lead dropped from two shots to one after Rose recorded a birdie on the 18th hole.

Woodland and Rose start the fourth round with an advantage over the rest of the field, but a group of players led by two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka is expected to be hot on their heels from the start of Sunday's final round.

U.S. Open Leaderboard

Gary Woodland (-11)

Justin Rose (-10)

Brooks Koepka (-7)

Chez Reavie (-7)

Louis Oosthuizen (-7)

Rory McIlroy (-6)

Matt Kuchar (-5)

Chesson Hadley (-5)

Full leaderboard can be found on USOpen.com.

During the third round, Woodland put to rest any concerns about his ability to play a terrific round of golf in the final group on the weekend of a major.

Woodland, whose best finish at the U.S. Open is a tie for 23rd in 2011, held his own alongside Rose with plenty of strong par saves, and he recorded three birdies and a single bogey.

Woodland's biggest strength at Pebble Beach has been his consistency, as he has made two bogeys in 54 holes.

If he is able to display the same consistency on course Sunday, Woodland will be tough to beat, even with Rose, Koepka and others making a charge.

Rose put himself in a great spot to test Woodland right away Sunday with his birdie on the 18th hole Saturday.

Matt York/Associated Press

Rose recorded five birdies Saturday, but two of them were directly followed by bogeys, which made life difficult for the 2013 U.S. Open champion.

The one clear advantage Rose has going into Sunday is his major-winning experience from Merion Golf Club six years ago.

Rose is aware of how much pressure will be put on the final group to succeed, and if he turns that away and focuses solely on himself, he may be able to record his second major title.

While Woodland and Rose put themselves in good position to win, they still have to be wary of the threat Koepka possesses.

The two-time defending champion at the U.S. Open produced a third round of 15 pars and three birdies to put himself four shots back of the leader.

If Koepka has another round of mistake-free golf Sunday, he should be in the mix for the title on the back nine.

Matt York/Associated Press

Koepka and Woodland are the only two players in the field that have shot in the 60s for all three rounds, and if Koepka does so again Sunday, the pressure will be felt in the final group.

Louis Oosthuizen and Chez Reavie are tied with Koepka at seven-under, and if either player gets off to a fast start, they could be end up challenging for first place.

Oosthuizen rallied at the back end of the third round with three consecutive birdies to put himself four shots back of Woodland.

Reavie used a consistent approach to methodically work his way up the leaderboard, as he carded four birdies and a bogey along with his 13 pars.

The U.S. Open winner will likely come from that group of five because of the distance between Woodland and the rest of the field.

Rory McIlroy might have an outside chance to rally from five shots back to win, but he needs an immaculate round of golf plus a whirlwind of mistakes from the top five to occur in order to capture his first major title since 2014.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from USOpen.com.