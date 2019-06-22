Dark-Horse Destinations for Top 2019 NBA Free Agents

0 of 6

NBA Photo Library/Getty Images

As difficult as this may be to believe, the NBA's free-agency period hasn't officially started yet.

Pay no attention to the rumors, reports and social media speculation behind the curtain. These teams and players aren't even talking to each other yet (*wink*).

But that won't stop us from breaking down this loaded class nearly two weeks before July 1. The implications this summer are massive. So, there's just no way to get too far out in front.

And, as if there wasn't already enough intrigue based on the names alone, the injuries of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson in the Finals have made things even wilder.

And it's in the interest of wildness that we write to you today. You'll get your predictions for specifically where these guys are going elsewhere; here, the goal is to find the dark horse.

For all the top free agents who have at least a decent chance of leaving, what's one team that's maybe a little unexpected but still makes plenty of sense?

To determine who those top free agents are, NBA Math's #CrystalBasketball will lend a hand. There, a panel of 14 analysts graded everyone's 2018-19 season on a 1-12 scale. Those grades were then averaged to determine a final ranking.

If you take the top 10 free agents or potential free agents from that ranking, you get: Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson, Al Horford, Nikola Vucevic, Khris Middleton and Tobias Harris.

Now, let's trim that a bit.

The Athletic's Jordan Brenner reported that one Western Conference executive told him Middleton is "going back" on a five-year, near-max deal. And Mark Medina of the Mercury News relayed Thompson's father's thoughts on his free agency. "Klay will be back," Mychal Thompson said.

That leaves us with a couple bigs (Vucevic and Horford), a couple Philadelphia 76ers (Butler and Harris), Kemba, Kyrie, Kawhi and KD.