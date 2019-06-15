US Open Golf 2019: Gary Woodland Leads Justin Rose by 1 Stroke After 3rd Round

Harry How/Getty Images

Gary Woodland will take a one-shot lead over Justin Rose into the final day of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on Sunday.

Woodland used a two-under 69 to maintain his lead over the field Saturday. Brooks Koepka remains within striking distance at seven under as he looks to win his third consecutive U.S. Open title and second consecutive major.

Below is a look at the latest action from Pebble Beach, California.

2019 U.S. Open Leaderboard — Third Round

1. Gary Woodland 69 (-11)

2. Justin Rose 68 (-10)

T3. Brooks Koepka 68 (-7)

T3. Chez Reavie 68 (-7)

T3. Louis Oosthuizen 70 (-7)

6. Rory McIlroy 70 (-6)

T7. Matt Kuchar 70 (-5)

T7. Chesson Hadley 70 (-5)

*Full leaderboard available on the PGA Tour's official website

Starting the day with a two-stroke lead at nine under for the tournament, Woodland carried the momentum into Saturday.

He birdied two of his first six holes of the round, pushing him even further under par:

At that point, he was firmly in a groove. He had just one bogey through the first 42 holes, putting together a string of 34 consecutive holes of par or better:

Ultimately, though, he would endure a hiccup with a bogey on the eighth on Day 3.

Woodland made his way to the back nine with a two-shot lead over Rose and the field. From there, he found a way to stay atop the leaderboard.

Perhaps the biggest moment of the round for Woodland came on the 12th, when he managed to save par with an impressive chip shot:

As the PGA Tour noted, this marks the first time in the 35-year-old's career that he has held the 54-hole lead at the U.S. Open.

Meanwhile, Rose kept the pressure on Woodland all day. Not only did the 2013 U.S. Open champ keep pace with the leader, but he also managed to trim the deficit.

A birdie to close the round put him just one stroke back with 18 holes to play:

Rory McIlroy started the day among the leaders after back-to-back solid performances put him at five-under at the midway point. However, a bogey on his first hole had him going in the wrong direction to start moving day. He leveled out with a birdie on No. 6, though.

A clutch birdie on No. 15 helped him inch closer to the leaders:

As for Tiger Woods, the 2019 Masters champ continued to tread water in an up-and-down round. While he recorded five birdies Saturday, he also had five bogeys. The good news for him is he managed to limit the damage by nabbing two birdies in the final three holes.

After a 70 on Thursday and a 72 on Friday, Woods remains at even par heading into the final day.

Of note, Jordan Spieth is at one over for the tournament following a two-over 73 on Saturday. Phil Mickelson fell to three over with a 75 on Day 3.